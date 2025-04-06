Blue Cross Collaborates with GBA Healthcare Institutions to Build an End-to-End, Seamless and High-Quality Cross-Border Healthcare Ecosystem

Eligible medical insurance customers may obtain a free medical consultation for cancer diagnosis. Blue Cross has established a dedicated customer service team1 to facilitate expedited cross-border medical appointments for eligible customers.

Moreover, cancer patients can access comprehensive, one-stop diagnostic imaging and oncology treatment services at New Frontier Group’s HKIOC and HEAL Oncology. Equipped with advanced medical equipment and staffed by experienced specialists, the centres provide comprehensive services from early diagnosis to personalised treatment plans and systemic therapy. Patients may opt for cross-border cancer care through their oncology network in the GBA. Their services are patient-centric and are designed to ensure patients and their families can focus fully on treatment without distractions.

Through this collaboration, eligible individual and group medical insurance customers of Blue Cross can directly book consultations and surgical operations across the border at UFH’s two integrated hospitals in the GBA – Shenzhen New Frontier United Family Hospital and Guangzhou United Family Hospital – as well as Zhongshan Chen Xinghai Hospital. Should a medical procedure or surgery be required after consultation, the doctor will apply for pre-treatment assessments and direct billing services, allowing customers to focus on treatment and recovery without worrying about medical expenses, and delivering a truly seamless, quality and worry-free healthcare experience.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 June 2025 - Blue Cross (Asia Pacific) Insurance Company Limited (”Blue Cross”) is pleased to announce today a collaboration with United Family Healthcare (”UFH”), Hong Kong Integrated Oncology Centre (”HKIOC”) and HEAL Oncology under New Frontier Group, and Zhongshan Chen Xinghai Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine (”Chen Xinghai Hospital”). They join forces to create a premium healthcare ecosystem in the Greater Bay Area (”GBA”), providing Hong Kong customers with value-based, end-to-end cross-border healthcare services that underscore quality, accessibility, affordability and seamless connectivity.

Key Features of the GBA Cross-Border Healthcare Services

1. Value-based end-to-end solutions across the border prioritising affordability and seamless medical experiences.

2. Doctor-driven application for medical expense pre-treatment assessment and direct billing services2 streamlining treatment and claims experience.

3. Dedicated hotline3 for Hong Kong customers for cross-border medical enquiries and expedited appointment bookings.

4. Comprehensive end-to-end support from eligibility checks and appointment scheduling to treatment preparation, hospitalisation documentation and travel advice.

5. Concierge-style hospitalisation services at UFH hospitals with dedicated staff offering in-room check-in and check-out assistance.

6. Eligible medical insurance customers may receive one free dental cleaning service4 from Blue Cross.

Ms. Bonnie Tse, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Cross, said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with exceptional medical institutions including New Frontier Group’s United Family Healthcare, Hong Kong Integrated Oncology Centre and HEAL Oncology, and Zhongshan Chen Xinghai Hospital to create a seamless healthcare ecosystem in the Greater Bay Area. Our direct billing service enhances customers’ medical and claims experience across the border. We strive to complement their healthcare journey from prevention and diagnosis to treatment and recovery, supporting them at every critical juncture. Tailored to the diverse needs and budgets of our customers, we provide more high-quality, affordable and ‘Just Right’ healthcare options and deliver a truly seamless, end-to-end experience in the GBA.”

Mr. Brian Siu, Executive Director of New Frontier and Chief Operating Officer of New Frontier GBA, remarked, “With the growing trend of Hong Kong residents seeking medical care in the mainland, Shenzhen New Frontier United Family Hospital and Guangzhou United Family Hospital’s strategic locations offer unmatched convenience. Most importantly, both hospitals are equipped with advanced facilities and specialist teams, assuring patients of top-tier medical solutions and care.”

Mr. Tong Ka Kei, Chief Executive Officer of HEAL Medical and HKIOC, said, “Since joining New Frontier Group last year, HKIOC has joined forces with HEAL Oncology under HEAL Medical to form Hong Kong’s leading private oncology entity. Cancer care is a key focus of our core development efforts, and we are committed to delivering innovative, high-quality medical services. Our case management team provides one-stop support for appointments, follow-up and approval, allowing patients to focus on treatment and recovery. We will continue to partner with different sectors to foster resource sharing and advance healthcare collaboration in the GBA.”

Dr. Wong Chi Ho, Chief Executive Officer of Hong Kong Chen Xinghai Medical Group, said, “As the first Guangdong-Hong Kong jointly built hospital of Tier 3 Class A integrating both Chinese and Western medicine and a national clinical trial institution for drugs and medical devices, Zhongshan Chen Xinghai Hospital is among the first batch of designated hospitals to use eligible Hong Kong drugs and medical devices and was included in a pilot scheme for Hong Kong’s Elderly Health Care Vouchers. Our oncology centre excels in integrated multidisciplinary treatments that combine Chinese and Western medicine to develop personalised solutions for patients. Through this collaboration, we look forward to offering Hong Kong patients a wider range of therapeutic options.”

1 This service is provided by Blue Cross appointed third party service provider.

2 Direct billing service: Letters of Guarantee/credit limits are subject to the sum assured, and the insured may bear costs exceeding the approved amount/credit limit.

3 Dedicated hotline is provided by Blue Cross appointed third party service provider.

4 Free dental cleaning service is provided by designated hospital appointed by Blue Cross.

Disclaimers:

• This press release is for distribution in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region only. The distribution of this press release is not and shall not be construed as an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or a provision of any insurance product outside Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

• Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited is a subsidiary of AIA Group Limited. It is not affiliated with or related in any way to Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association or any of its affiliates or licensees.

