$!Business Platform edge Collaborates with Digital Leaders to Propel Hong Kong Enterprises into the ASEAN Market

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 December 2024 - The “Building Your Edges: Tech-Forward Ventures in ASEAN” summit, hosted by edge Summit in collaboration with Oracle NetSuite and ONE Pacific, with support from Cyberport and Gobi Partners, explored how Hong Kong businesses can leverage contemporary cloud ERP systems, startup support initiatives, and venture capital opportunities to expand into the ASEAN market, facilitating growth, expansion, and adaptability.

The summit attracted professionals from various sectors, including e-commerce executives, members of the SME Association, startup consultants, technology entrepreneurs, and marketing experts, all keenly interested in the prospects of “expanding into ASEAN.”

ONE Pacific celebrated its recognition as one of the few global firms and the first in Hong Kong to receive the “Expertise in ERP” certification from Oracle NetSuite. Mr. Herman Yong, Director of ONE Pacific, stated, “Our clients from Hong Kong, mainland China, Europe and the United States have been actively expanding into ASEAN and even globally in recent years. Whether through acquisition models or the replication of subsidiary operations, achieving high transparency and efficiency in overseas group management based in Hong Kong—covering financial, revenue, fixed asset, and tax management—requires partnering with experienced professional consultants. This collaboration must extend from management to frontline teams, all implementing the same cloud ERP digital strategy. Oracle NetSuite’s efficient solutions enable rapid deployment and the achievement of ambitious growth targets.”

Additionally, Mr. Fred Li, Senior Executive Director at Gobi Partners, shared insights from six talks he delivered in just one month on the topic of business expansion. He emphasized that this theme represents a new paradigm in the strategic development of Chinese technology companies. In recent years, companies such as Fano Labs, WeLab, and Anker have successfully expanded into the region, setting important precedents for Bay Area enterprises venturing abroad.

Mr. Edmond Lau, Chief Financial Officer of Cyberport, provided another perspective, highlighting that Cyberport currently offers a comprehensive startup support programme, including funding of up to HKD 1.1 million and two years of free office space during the incubation period. Through a vast support network, Cyberport assists startups in achieving business goals, securing funding, obtaining critical technological support, and expanding into overseas markets, thereby accelerating their development. Nearly 600 startup projects have benefited from the “Cyberport Accelerator Support Programme” and the “Overseas/ Mainland Market Development Support Scheme” (MDSS). Furthermore, Cyberport is actively expanding its ASEAN network, inviting industry professionals familiar with the Indonesian, Thai, and Malaysian markets to serve as “Ambassadors”, helping startups connect with local markets and access additional resources, strengthening the foundation for their overseas expansion. WeLab, for example, is an excellent example of a Cyberport enterprise successfully establishing itself in the ASEAN market.

As the demand for ASEAN expansion continues to grow, edge Summit is committed to organising more events that bring together industry leaders and experts to share their insights and experiences, empowering Hong Kong enterprises to thrive in the ASEAN market.

