$!Celebrate Ramadan with Shopee with Exclusive Deals and Rewards

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 February 2025 - Get Ramadan and Raya ready with the Ramadan Bersama Shopee campaign, happening now until 12 March 2025. Enjoy 90% Off Lowest Price Guaranteed on brands like B.S.B, Dessini, Glad2Glow, HAYĀ, Signature Market, Simplus, SKINTIFIC, Sunquick, Vanish, and Vinda, perfect for stocking up on sahur and iftar essentials, home upgrades, and beauty must-haves.

Plus, enjoy FREE Shipping with No Minimum Spend Vouchers daily at 12AM from 10 February to 2 March, and special Free Shipping Vouchers with a RM15 minimum spend at 5AM from 3 to 30 March. Shop now and get Ramadan and Raya essentials delivered hassle-free

This Ramadan, Malaysians can look for Baju Raya with the latest 2025 trends, stock up on premium beauty and skincare essentials, and find the best deals and discounts with Shopee’s exclusive offerings:

•12PM Fashion & Beauty Hours: Enjoy all-day Fashion and Beauty deals with more Free Shipping Vouchers released daily from 12PM-2PM. Shopee also offers exclusive livestream vouchers, including 80% Off and 95% Off vouchers applicable to all Shopee Live orders.

•8PM Shopee Live Hours: Users can tune in to their favorite livestreams and unlock 90% Off Livestream Vouchers alongside 95% Off Vouchers. These exclusive vouchers are released daily at 8 PM, available for a limited time only.

•RM10 Ramadan/Raya Knockout Deals: Buyers seeking luxury at an unbeatable price can add their desired products to cart now and check out at 8 PM on 24 February, as well as 12 AM, 12 PM, and 8 PM on 25 February, for a chance to purchase items from Dreame, Gaabor, KitchenZ, Masdora, Siti Khadijah, Zoe Arissa, and more starting from just RM10.

•12AM Mega Midnight Madness: Night owls can have fun with non-stop surprises every 10 minutes, starting from 12AM on 25 February. Users can claim and use high-discount vouchers instantly, try their luck with Tap & Win to get as many Shopee Coins as they can, and enjoy exciting deals across Exclusive Discounts, Knockout Deals, Shopee Choice, and more.

That’s not all, Shopee Live has a lineup of engaging livestream programs this Ramadan. Enjoy fun game shows, cooking programs and Quranic learning episodes from 4 March onwards:

•Sampul Raya Shopee!: Win up to 18 million Shopee Coins and exclusive prizes daily from 10 to 28 March at 8.30PM, with special 12PM shows on 10, 15, 19, and 25 March for even more chances to win. To participate, tune in to the official Shopee Mamak livestream, retrieve the “keyword of the day,“ and send it along with a username to the WhatsApp number displayed. One lucky viewer will get to pick from six Sampul Raya, and stand a chance to win the grand prize of 1,000,000 Shopee Coins (worth RM10,000).

•Tazkirah Shopee: Gain wisdom and inspiration from thought-provoking discussions led by Ustaz Zarifi Daud, Ustazah Isfadiah, and Waheeda Wasini. Let these insightful sessions bring deeper meaning to your Ramadan.

•Mari Mengaji: Join Da’i Luqman as he guides viewers through the recitation, translation, and reflections on Quranic verses. Discover the stories behind each surah and strengthen your connection with the Quran.

•Menu Iftar: Indulge in mouthwatering meal preparations perfect for Buka Puasa! This special series features renowned guest hosts like Khairul Aming and Syifa Jamil, bringing viewers delicious recipes and cooking inspirations to elevate their Iftar feast.

Last but not least, Shopee proudly presents De Fam as the brand ambassadors for the Ramadan Bersama Shopee Campaign! Join the dynamic trio, Azira Shafinaz, Cik Manggis, and Sophia Liana, on Shopee Live this 10 March at 8.30PM for an unforgettable night filled with interactive game shows, exciting giveaways, and exclusive Ramadan deals.

Enjoy even more savings this Ramadan with Shopee: https://shopee.com.my/m/ramadan-sale