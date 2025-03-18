$!Celebrating 16 Years of FBS: Empowering Traders Worldwide

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 March 2025 – FBS, a leading global broker, proudly marks its 16th anniversary, celebrating a journey of growth, trust, and innovation. Since its founding, FBS has expanded its presence to over 150 countries, built a thriving community of more than 27 million traders, and introduced cutting-edge trading solutions.

From a small startup to a globally recognized broker, FBS has continuously evolved to meet the needs of traders. The company offers a diverse range of financial instruments, including forex, pairs with metals, stocks, indices, and commodities, ensuring that both beginners and seasoned professionals have the tools they need to succeed.

Innovative tools built for traders

FBS remains at the forefront of innovation, introducing technologies designed to support traders:

• FBS AI Assistant — An advanced tool that simplifies complex market data and provides automated insights and strategies in seconds.

• Upgraded FBS App — A seamless, all-in-one platform that allows traders to monitor markets, manage accounts, and execute trades anytime, anywhere.

Industry recognition

FBS’s dedication to excellence has been recognized with over 100 industry awards, including:

• Outstanding Mobile Trading App Global 2024

• Most Trusted Forex Broker 2024

• Best Partner Programme Asia 2024

• Best Forex Trading Education 2024

• Best Value Forex Broker 2025

• Best Forex Trading Support 2025

• Best Global Affiliate Programs 2025