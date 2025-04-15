The two-day tournament took place at DPulze Shopping Centre in Cyberjaya on the 12th and 13th of April 2025, attracting over 400 participants across both days. Day one featured a competitive open tournament, with more than 130 participants vying for top honours in a FIDE-rated setting. The Champion received RM500, while the runner-up and third place were awarded RM300 and RM250, respectively. All winners were presented with certificates and medals.

Meanwhile, day two focused on young players under 14, with over 270 participants showcasing their skills and passion for the game. This tournament served as an important milestone in their chess journey, helping them further develop their abilities. The prize pool included RM300 for the champion, RM200 for the runner-up, as well as additional awards for the top players in the under-10 and under-12 categories, plus a special recognition for the best female player.

Andy Tan, Product Manager at Cerebrill said, “At Cerebrill, our mission is to empower minds by creating opportunities for promoting cognitive health and growth, and we believe chess is a powerful tool for developing those skills. We are proud to work alongside partners who share this vision and together, we are providing a space where young talent can grow and leave their mark. This tournament marks just the beginning of Cerebrill’s ongoing commitment to supporting youth in chess and the larger chess community as a whole.”