$!Chen Zhi, Chairman of Prince Holding Group, Named ‘Leading Personality of the Year’ at the Global Economics Awards

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 August 2024 - Neak Oknha Chen Zhi, Chairman of Prince Holding Group, has been honored with the ‘Leading Personality of the Year’ award at The Global Economics Awards 2024. This recognition highlights his visionary leadership and the significant positive impact Prince Group continues to have on Cambodia’s economic and social landscape.

Furthermore, the Chen Zhi Scholarship, has been acclaimed as the ‘Best CSR Program,‘ reflecting the Group’s steadfast commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainable development.

Under Chen Zhi’s guidance, Prince Holding Group has become a pivotal player in Cambodia’s economy. The Group’s diverse portfolio, which includes real estate development, financial services, and consumer products, contributes significantly to the nation’s economic growth and job creation.

Gabriel Tan, Chief Communications Officer at Prince Holding Group, remarked on the accolades: “This recognition is a testament to our Chairman Chen Zhi’s visionary leadership and the Group’s dedication to being a socially responsible corporate citizen. It underscores our dedication to making a positive impact on Cambodian society. The Chen Zhi Scholarship, named in honor of our chairman, is particularly dear to us as it embodies our mission to empower the next generation of leaders through education.”

Chen Zhi’s leadership is distinguished not only by his business acumen but also by his deep commitment to philanthropy. His vision for a prosperous Cambodia is realized through numerous community initiatives under the Prince Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Prince Group.

The Chen Zhi Scholarship Program, a cornerstone of Prince Group’s comprehensive CSR strategy, commits $2 million over seven years to support 400 university students in Cambodia. The program offers scholarships, internships, and professional development opportunities in fields such as civil engineering, media and communication, and hospitality.

The Global Economics Awards celebrate excellence across various sectors, recognizing the achievements of outstanding leaders and organizations worldwide.

