$!China Mobile International Launched “AI+ Global Solutions” and “CMI AI LLM Integrated Server” at AI+ Era Global Development Forum

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 March 2025 - China Mobile International (”CMI”) hosted the AI+ Era Global Development Forum in Hong Kong on March 19. Distinguished guests included Li Huidi, Executive Vice President of China Mobile; Mu Chenhong, Deputy Director of the Information Center, Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Hong Kong SAR; Wong Chi Kwong, Tony, JP, the Commissioner for Digital Policy of the HKSAR Government; Norman Chan Tak-lam, GBS, JP, Founding Chairman of the Council of Institute of Web 3.0 Hong Kong and former chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority; and H.E. Chun Vat, Ministry of Post and Telecommunications of the Kingdom of Cambodia. Under the theme “AI-Powered Voyage: Navigating Global Horizons”, the Forum brought together over 800 leaders from government, industry, academia and the ecosystem to explore collaborative opportunities for leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) technology to promote the overseas expansion of Chinese enterprises.

In his speech, Li Huidi stated that the deep integration of artificial intelligence and the new generation of information technology has led to the new “AI+” era across various sectors. “AI+” brings five “news”: First, it creates new scenarios for an intelligent lifestyle, where the increasingly popular AI devices, from autonomous driving to smart home assistants, are making smart living more accessible. Second, it unlocks new paths for technological inclusivity, the innovation of open-source LLMs significantly reduces the costs of AI training, enhances reasoning capabilities, and broadens application scenarios. Third, it leads to a new pace in technological development, with “AI for Science” emerging as a mainstream paradigm for technological innovation, greatly improving research efficiency and productivity. Fourth, it reshapes new paradigms for industry transformation, with AI LLMs integrating “general capabilities + specific knowledge” deeply into industry production processes, dramatically boosting productivity. Fifth, it constructs a new form of social governance, where clusters of intelligent agents create a new model of “human-machine co-governance” through intelligent decision-making, raising the standard of modernization in social governance.

Li Huidi reaffirmed China Mobile’s commitment to positioning itself as “a world-class information service technology innovation company”. The company is advancing the “AI+” action plan and systematically building “AI+” infrastructure, accelerating “AI+” technology development and deepening the scenario application of “AI+” to provide support for the global socio-economic digital transformation. Mr. Li also proposed four “AI+” initiatives: First, to foster the industry integration by enhancing synergy across the “AI+” industry through the establishment of a comprehensive international intelligent system and fostering advancement across all sectors. Second, to focus on cooperation within the “AI+” ecosystem by working together to promote the prosperity of the “AI+” ecosystem and making “AI+” services accessible to every industry. Third, to promote global expansion of “AI+” technologies by establishing “AI+” super-nodes to position the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) as the leading hub for global AI innovation. Fourth, to foster international collaboration on “AI and ensure global access to the benefits of digital intelligence.

During the forum, CMI announced the launch of the “AI+ Global Solutions” and the “CMI AI Large Language Model (LLM) Integrated Server”. In additional, CMI and various ecosystem partners initiated the “AI+ Go Global Ecosystem Alliance” to collaborate with leading industry experts and partners in exploring how AI can empower diverse industries during the digital transformation and reshape the future industry landscape.