$!CHiQ Showcases Panda-Themed AI Tech, FIS Sponsorship, and ESG Leadership at IFA 2025

BERLIN, GERMANY - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 September 2025 - The Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA), the world’s leading trade show for consumer electronics and home appliances, kicked off on September 5 in Berlin. At this year’s event, Changhong drew global attention with the debut of its panda-themed smart appliances, a strategic new partnership in winter sports, and a compelling demonstration of ESG initiatives, all underscoring the brand’s prowess in innovation and cultural storytelling.

Unveiled at IFA, Changhong’s panda-inspired product line artfully blends iconic cultural motifs with cutting-edge AI technology. The AI TV features an intelligent virtual companion, Panda Xiaobai, delivering round-the-clock interactive engagement and curated panda-themed content. The refrigerator uses AI-powered cloud humidity control to preserve freshness, while the air conditioner employs adaptive AI algorithms to fine-tune indoor climate with precision. Drawing from ink-wash aesthetics and panda silhouettes, the design reflects a graceful fusion of technological sophistication and natural elegance.

At the exhibition, CHiQ, Changhong’s international brand, announced a strategic three-year partnership with the International Ski Federation (FIS), becoming the official partner of the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup. Building on its existing involvement in German FIS events since 2023 and its collaboration with the German Ski Association (DSV), the agreement represents a significant step forward in CHiQ’s global sports marketing strategy. The brand also reaffirmed its alliance with ski jumping world champion Andreas Wellinger, jointly promoting the values of excellence and perseverance.