Cisco and HTX sign MOU to Pilot 5G and AI Technologies to Enhance Homeland Security

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 July 2024 - Cisco, the worldwide leader in networking and security, and HTX (Home Team Science and Technology Agency) announced today the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to pilot 5G and AI technologies to enhance Singapore’s homeland security. HTX Chief Executive Mr. Chan Tsan and Cisco Executive Vice President and General Manager, Cisco Networking Mr. Jonathan Davidson signed the MOU at a ceremony at Cisco’s global headquarters in San Jose, United States.

Cisco and HTX will collaborate on projects to improve the HTX’s 5G and AI capabilities. These projects aim to empower the Home Team to address evolving threats to public safety in Singapore.

The collaboration will leverage Cisco’s 5G-as-a-Service solution to develop and trial different 5G proofs-of-concept to improve public safety and security in Singapore. Both parties will also jointly innovate on AI security operations. Cisco will work with HTX to build a customised Security and Network Operations (AISecOps) platform that will be hosted on-premise alongside HTX’s domain data. This will enable HTX to harness the power of generative AI and identify and address advanced cyber threats with greater effectiveness.

HTX is the first organisation and agency from Singapore to sign a MOU under Cisco’s Country Digital Acceleration (CDA) programme.

https://www.cisco.com/c/en_sg/index.html

https://www.linkedin.com/company/cisco/

https://x.com/Cisco

https://www.facebook.com/cisco

https://www.instagram.com/cisco/