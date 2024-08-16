$!Coda and Farlight Games Launch AFK Journey and Dragon Crystal Top-Ups in Indonesia and Thailan

BANGKOK, THAILAND & JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 August 2024 - Coda Payments (”Coda”), a leading expert in commerce solutions for gaming and digital content publishers, and Farlight Games, the creator of the popular battle royale game Farlight 84, have once again teamed up for the launch of AFK Journey with Codapay on August 8.

Farlight Games Store to be powered by Codapay

Codapay is Coda’s battle-tested, seamless API integration that allows publishers to accept over 300 payments worldwide on their own website. This partnership will see the integration of Codapay on the Farlight Games Store in Indonesia and Thailand from 8 August, with the Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore to follow in September 2024. This means that gamers will be able to use their favourite local payment methods for purchases of AFK Journey’s Dragon Crystal top-ups and offers like the Esperia Monthly Classic and Premium Gazettes. As part of the launch, gamers will get a 5% bonus Dragon Crystals on all purchases made on the Farlight Games Store.

Building on the success of last year’s Farlight 84 launch on Codashop, featuring collaborations with the most popular payment channels in Brazil and the Philippines, Coda and Farlight Games continue their shared goal of bringing gamers more choice and better value with the integration of Codapay on the Farlight Games Store.

“Farlight Games has been an invaluable partner to Coda. The integration of Codapay on the Farlight Games Store comes at a most exciting time - the launch of the much-anticipated AFK Journey - and we’re thrilled to be a part of this milestone. We look forward to bringing gamers seamless, secure and convenient pay through Codapay as they explore Esperia.”, said Steven Zhou, Managing Director, Global Partnerships - Greater APAC at Coda.

AFK Journey players can conveniently top up their Dragon Crystals on the Farlight Games Store using a variety of trusted payment channels powered by Codapay, including but not limited to:

* Indonesia: GoPay, OVO, DANA, Indomaret, Alfamart

* Thailand:,True Money Wallet, 7-Eleven

* Philippines: GCash, Maya, 7-Eleven

* Singapore: GrabPay, Singtel

* Malaysia: Touch ‘n Go, U Mobile, MAE, CelcomDigi

By integrating Codapay into the Farlight Games Store, Coda and Farlight Games are empowering gamers with more choices and safer transactions for their AFK Journey purchases. This partnership underscores both companies’ commitment to delivering exceptional gaming experiences.

For more information, please contact press@codapayments.com

