KUALA LUMPUR: Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to ensuring that no manipulation, exploitation, or employment fraud is perpetrated against Bangladeshi nationals in the country.

Saifuddin, who received a courtesy call today from Dr Asif Nazrul, Adviser to Bangladesh’s Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment, also expressed hope for continued cooperation from Bangladesh to help realise this goal.

“This meeting provided an opportunity for in-depth discussion on issues concerning the management of foreign workers from Bangladesh, which involve several policy and operational matters, including the government’s key commitment to reduce migration costs,” he said in a Facebook post tonight.

Saifuddin also conveyed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s appreciation to the Bangladeshi government for its continued support in efforts to streamline the management of foreign workers in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, the Human Resources Ministry (KESUMA) said in a post on X that Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong also discussed various key issues related to the welfare and management of foreign workers, especially from Bangladesh, during Asif’s visit to the ministry.

According to KESUMA, both parties stressed the importance of strengthening strategic cooperation to ensure a safe, fair, and rights-respecting employment ecosystem.

“Sim reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to remain an ethical employment destination by ensuring foreign workers have access to social protection, welfare, and skills training, in line with the principles of compassion, justice, and well-being under the Malaysia MADANI framework,” the statement said.