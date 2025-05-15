KUALA LUMPUR: The concept of ‘Sheconomy’ must be made a core part of the future economic agenda of ASEAN to ensure inclusive and sustainable growth by fully harnessing the potential of women in the region, said the President of the ASEAN Women’s Economic Forum (WEF) 2025, Datin Dr. Hartini Osman.

Dr Hartini said the ASEAN economic landscape needs to move across borders by adapting gender-responsive policies and integrated cooperation models that empower women not only in entrepreneurship but also in leadership, public policy, education, and innovation.

“In ASEAN, women are a major segment of the population, yet there remains a significant structural gap that limits their full participation in the economy.

“The ‘Sheconomy’ approach aims to bridge this gap by providing a real platform for the advancement and recognition of women at various levels and sectors,” she said while appearing as a guest on the program ASEAN: ‘From Kuala Lumpur to the World’, produced and broadcast by Bernama TV tonight.

Commenting on the organization of WEF ASEAN from June 19 to 21, Hartini stated that the forum focuses on efforts to create a cross-border economic ecosystem emphasizing dignity, inclusivity, and data-driven policies, with gender equality as a core principle.

“We need to ensure that women are not only involved but also ready to lead, especially in this era of innovation, digitalization, and sustainable business models that are transforming the economic landscape. If we fail to prepare women now, we will fall behind,“ she said.

She also emphasized the importance of building a collaborative culture that sees men as allies and key supporters of women’s economic empowerment, particularly in micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Hartini mentioned that leading up to WEF, ASEAN 2025 has implemented the “Connect and Collaborate 100 Days” program since March 3, involving discussions with communities from 73 countries every day on various issues.

“The outcome of this program on the second day of WEF ASEAN, June 20, will include a special roundtable session of the G100 wing on Philanthropy, Business, and Poverty Eradication to discuss findings and policy recommendations related to enhancing the capacity and involvement of women in the regional economy,” she said.

Among other initiatives under the “Connect and Collaborate 100 Days” program are a 100-day industrial training program, collaboration with 10 universities and regional communities for the Dream Scholarship sponsorship, as well as entrepreneurship pathways targeting young women and high-potential leaders in ASEAN.

She stated that this effort reflects the belief that ‘Sheconomy’ is not a peripheral concept but a main driver of the future ASEAN economy with an inclusive, interconnected economy that is ready to lead.