KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health (MOH) today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Institute for Public Health (IKU) and the NCD Risk Factor Collaboration (NCD-RisC) to enhance the country’s capabilities in research and monitoring of non-communicable disease (NCD) risk factors.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said health system reforms must be based on accurate evidence and jointly analysed data, making the signing of the MoU a significant step towards achieving that goal.

“This collaboration will strengthen Malaysia’s capabilities in research and monitoring of risk factors of NCDs such as diabetes, hypertension and obesity. It includes data exchange, capacity building, joint training and scientific publications,” he said in a Facebook post.

Dzulkefly said NCD-RisC was a global network of health scientists led by Imperial College London, comprising over 2,500 population surveys from nearly 200 countries, making it one of the most authoritative sources of data on NCDs.

“This is a prime example of how data, policy and health diplomacy can come together at a common point for the sake of public health and a more equitable healthcare system.

“Congratulations to everyone involved in making this collaboration a reality,” he said.