Coehl unveils iPhone 17 cases in soft colours and shimmer for the modern minimalist

Coehl has revealed its Resin Designer Series for iPhone 17, featuring translucent cases in soft pastels with delicate shimmer finishes. The four-piece collection ranges from sparkling silver to gentle lavender gradients, concealing high-level impact defense and wireless charging compatibility within subtle sophistication. Models Mirelle and Serina introduce a further gesture of ease, their integrated straps blending function with elegance to accompany you effortlessly throughout the day.

The Resin Designer Series brings together four distinct expressions: Crystelle, Soléa, Lyra, and Rosara. Each design is a study in light, created to illuminate your device with subtle radiance or vibrant shimmer. Crystelle reflects a pearlescent glow, fresh and luminous. Soléa reveals a soft blush canvas, delicately scattered with heart-shaped sequins. Lyra draws inspiration from twilight skies, layering lavender tones with flecks of starlight. Rosara softens the palette with gentle pinks and fine holographic accents. Designed for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, the series pairs graceful artistry with everyday function—magnetic charging compatibility and protection tested up to 8 feet.

Building on this foundation, Mirelle and Serina offer the same premium protection and magnetic charging capabilities with distinct design approaches. But where the Resin Designer Series emphasises visual appeal, Mirelle and Serina add mobility-focused features for those who value hands-free living and intuitive security.

Mirelle embodies quiet luxury through its textured leatherette exterior with superior hybrid impact defense and subtle Champagne Gold metallic accents. Offered in four considered tones—Ebony, Shell Pink, Lint Green, and Pecan Brown—each piece is paired with a coordinating lanyard for subtle utility.

In contrast, Serina draws inspiration from nature’s serene horizons with the use of fluid lines. A smooth exterior repels fingerprints and debris, and an inner microfibre lining provides additional cushioning for inside-out resilience. Serina is complemented by a wrist strap and is available in tones of Dewdrop Blue, Cloud Pink, and Milk Sand for practical versatility.

While Mirelle is available for iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, Serina extends across the whole iPhone 17 lineup including iPhone 17 Air.

“With the iPhone 17 series, we set out to create accessories that feel as natural and intentional as the way you live. This collection goes beyond protection, it’s about grounding yourself in the essentials, moving with quiet confidence, and expressing your style with authenticity. Each piece is designed to integrate effortlessly into daily life, reflecting maturity and purpose while leaving space for personal expression. It’s a collection that embraces deliberate action and conscious living, positioning every accessory as part of a lifestyle that is simply rooted, intentional, and uniquely yours,“ said Coehl’s Senior Lead Product Designer, Gladys Phan.

The Resin Designer Series, alongside Mirelle and Serina, launches as part of Coehl’s comprehensive iPhone 17 collection, which also includes the established IML Designer Cases and Waterfall Designer Cases. These three distinct lineups share consistent protective standards and magnetic charging capabilities for a well-rounded portfolio designed for the discerning, contemporary woman who values taste and reliability.

About Coehl

Created for women, crafted for embracing life’s journeys. Coehl (”co-elle”) is founded on the belief that women are multifaceted and fluid in their everyday lives. Taking inspiration from organic textures and natural shapes, the brand designs personal case collections that are unique, versatile and inspiring – sharing the same qualities found in women today.