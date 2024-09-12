Redeem “Furry Chill Flip Bucket Hats” and “Furry Warm Plush Shawls” – Plus Play “Furry Fun Catch” Game for a Chance to Win Special Edition “Furry Friend Sets”

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 December 2024 - Following the overwhelming response to 7-Eleven’s recent collection of Pixar-themed “Furry Friend Sets,“ we’re thrilled to introduce four new additions inspired by the hit movie Inside Out 2! Introducing the “Furry Pretty Sets” featuring popular emotions like Sadness, plus new characters Envy, Anxiety, and Embarrassment. Each set is as adorable as it is practical. The stylish makeup bag is made with a see-through material, making it easy to find your essentials, while the fuzzy headband adds a touch of fun to your look. With two must-have items in each set, these are a fantastic value that no Inside Out 2 fan will want to miss! Don’t miss your chance to collect all four and let these emotions join your Christmas

The four “Furry Pretty Sets” will be available at 7-Eleven stores starting 4 December at 7am. Don’t miss out! 4 Functional and Stylish “Furry Pretty Sets” – Your Must-Have Travel Essentials These four sets are bursting with personality! Featuring Envy, Anxiety, Embarrassment, and Sadness, each set includes a stylish makeup bag and a Furry Soft Headband. The makeup bags are designed in each emotion’s signature colour and showcase fun character designs and quotes that capture their unique personalities. The see-through material makes it easy to find what you need, and the durable, easy-to-clean design includes a handle for grab-and-go convenience. And with a zipper closure and wide opening, you can quickly access your essentials without worrying about anything falling out. But these bags are more than just pretty faces! They double as spacious organisers for all sorts of items. Their lightweight and durable material makes them perfect for everyday use. When travelling, they can easily hold travel-sized toiletries, skincare products, cosmetics, and perfumes, keeping your personal care items neat and organised while saving space. They’re also great for trips to the beach or pool with the kids, as they can store swim caps, goggles, small towels and children’s underwear. And cleanup is a breeze – just wipe with a damp cloth! Each set also comes with a Furry Soft Headband – the perfect way to add a touch of comfort and fun to your day! The headbands are not only designed with the characters’ iconic expressions and signature colours but also feature clever 2.5D details that highlight their most distinctive features. With an elastic base, they fit comfortably on different head sizes and are perfect for keeping your hair dry while washing your face or applying a face mask. Redeem With Digital FunStamps on the 7-Eleven App! Following the successful launch of 7-Eleven’s new digital FunStamps, we’re continuing this exclusive redemption method! Starting 4 December, collect 5 FunStamps in the 7-Eleven app and add $65 to redeem a “Furry Pretty Set” at random. Inside Out 2 fans, don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity! “Furry Pretty Set” Product Details:





“Furry Chill Flip Bucket Hats”: Create Your OOTD Based on Your Mood! The two “Furry Chill Flip Bucket Hats” both feature a reversible design. One showcases the unique personalities of Sadness and Embarrassment, while the other highlights Disgust and Envy. To give you even more styling options, each side of the “Furry Chill Flip Bucket Hat” is made with a different material – canvas and corduroy. Whether you want to create a laid-back casual look or a more stylish and unique style, it’s easy with these hats! You can even match your hat to your mood each day, adding a touch of personality to your outfit! Sadness and Embarrassment Turn into “Furry Warm Fluffy Shawls” to Keep You Cosy All Winter Long As the weather turns colder in December, these two “Furry Warm Fluffy Shawls” featuring Sadness and Embarrassment are the perfect winter companions! The shawls are styled in deep blue and pink with Sadness or Embarrassment’s design and signature phrases, perfectly capturing their personalities. Made with faux fur, the “Furry Warm Fluffy Shawls” are not only soft and comfortable but also incredibly warm, providing the ultimate cosy experience this winter. The convenient size makes them perfect for use at the office, and they can be easily folded and stored in your bag, so you can stay warm and snug wherever you go! “Furry Chill Flip Bucket Hat” Product Details:

“Furry Warm Fluffy Shawl” Product Details:

7-Eleven App Interactive Game “Furry Fun Catch” Debuts! Chance to Win Special Edition “FURRY NICE! Furry Friend Sets” Get ready for “Furry Fun Catch,“ a brand-new game in the 7-Eleven app! From 4 to 27 December 2024 (11:59pm), log in to the 7-Eleven app daily, enter the “Furry Fun Catch” game and complete the time-limited missions. The top 10 players with the highest cumulative scores during the promotion period will each win a stamp voucher for either the “FURRY HAPPY” set or the “FURRY FUN” set (styles will be randomly assigned). The 10 winners with the highest scores will be contacted with prize collection details. This fun-filled mini-game gives you the chance to win a “FURRY NICE! Furry Friend Set” – a fantastic opportunity for Disney Pixar fans! How to Play “Furry Fun Catch” Step 1: Download the 7-Eleven app and log in to your account. Go to “ Gamification” and click the “Furry Fun Catch” button below to enter the game. Step 2: Read the game instructions carefully, then press “Furry Fun Catch” to start the mission. Step 3: Complete the designated game mission within the time limit: Use the makeup bag to catch designated objects, such as Furry Friend Sets, accessories, Furry Soft Headbands, etc., to earn points. Step 4: After completing the game, players can check their individual scores and ranking on the leaderboard. Each user gets 1 chance to play the game per day during the campaign period. The top 10 players with the highest cumulative scores will each win a redemption coupon for either the “FURRY HAPPY” set or the “FURRY FUN” set (styles will be randomly assigned). “FURRY NICE! Furry Friend Sets” Product Information: