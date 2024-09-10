$!Coofandy Debuts Spring/Summer 2025 Collection at New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK, THE USA - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 September 2024 - Coofandy (the “Brand”), a rising fashion brand, made its New York Fashion Week (NYFW) debut on September 8th, 2024, unveiling its highly anticipated Spring/Summer 2025 Collection at Cipriani, 25 Broadway, New York, NY 10004.

The runway was graced by supermodels luminaries. Sean O’Pry, commanded attention as the opening act, while Rafael Miller brought the journey to a captivating close. Coofandy’s models carried the Brand’s core minimalist sensibilities with a hint of ingeniously endowed poise. The elite and understated aesthetic is adorned within the Brand’s suiting silhouettes, where the effortless elegance of minimalist design principles converges with the distinguished refinement of traditional craftsmanship. Their looks evoke the narrative backdrop of the sophisticated Milanese businessmen who plan to vacation along the resplendent shores of Lake Como. Their suitcases, artfully fusing professional bearing and leisurely charm, contributed to the effortless elegance and relaxed sense, shining the timeless allure of American old-money style and the modern Italian flair.

Coofandy’s NYFW showcase spotlighted two distinct collections. The Brand’s treasury of time-honored classics and bestsellers is proudly showcased. Its meticulously curated in-house design collection stands as a testament to its unwavering commitment to the virtues of simplicity and the appeal of enduring aesthetics. A bespoke runway collection, “Floral Moments,“ was co-created with renowned Italian designer Isabella Cortese, co-founder of Nube Studio. Positioning the “flowers” as the core element, the designer blended minimalism with natural flower beauty at three singular moments: the early morning mist, the golden sunset, and the serene midnight. The designers have crafted not just a visual aesthetic but a philosophy of life - a journey of discovering both nature and the inner self.

Coofandy’s debut at NYFW marks a significant milestone in the Brand’s journey towards global recognition. By showcasing on this esteemed fashion stage, Coofandy aspires to communicate its core tenets of efficiency and enthusiasm, translating them into aesthetic creations of everlasting style and connecting with audiences worldwide.

For more information, please visit:

Brand Website: https://coofandy.com

Amazon Store:

https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/23614F3D-BBD9-4564-8B56-4436A5CD5A93?ingress=2&visitId=d87d0c95-3f54-4d60-b493-f1e7a3efedab&ref_=ast_bln

IG: https://www.instagram.com/coofandyofficial/

FB: https://www.facebook.com/coofandyboutique