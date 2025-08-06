Chicken prices stable after subsidy ends - KPDN

KUALA LUMPUR: Chicken prices have remained stable since the removal of subsidies on Nov 1, 2023, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Dr Fuziah Salleh said that prior to the subsidy removal, the market faced issues with price control despite the government having set a subsidised price cap.

“One of the strategies we implemented was to clamp down on chicken feed cartels, as chicken feed accounts for 70 per cent of production costs. So, we focused on controlling production costs.

“Since Nov 1, 2023, the ministry has been collecting daily chicken price data to ensure the approach is truly effective.

“Although there are no longer any subsidies, we regulate the supply chain and monitor chicken prices and to date, prices have stabilised and in some cases are even lower,” she said, Fuziah was replying to a question from Mohammed Taufiq Johari (PH-Sungai Petani).

Commenting further, Fuziah said a similar situation was also recorded for the egg market following the termination of egg subsidies effective Aug 1.

“There are no issues with egg supply or pricing. The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry has the legal authority to scrutinise the entire supply chain, including prices at each level, such as production costs, raw materials, distribution, and retail.

“We ensure that the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 is applied in tandem with other legislation such as the Control of Supplies Act 1961, the Competition Act 2010, and so on, to ensure we can manage both supply and pricing,” she said.

Meanwhile, she said that following three National Action Council on Cost of Living (NACCOL) meetings held this year, several cost-of-living intervention measures had been implemented, including in the health sector, where it is now mandatory for all types of medicines sold or dispensed at community pharmacies and private healthcare facilities to carry price labels starting Aug 1.

“Following NACCOL’s decisions, we have also begun public advocacy on the development of the Cost of Living and the Basic Expenditure of Decent Living Index this year.

“Additionally, RM25 million has been allocated for the implementation of the Agro MADANI Sales programme,” she said when replying to a question from Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal (PN-Bukit Gantang). - Bernama