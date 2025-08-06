Muhyiddin seeks dropping of charges via representation

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has submitted a letter of representation to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) seeking the withdrawal of seven charges against him involving abuse of power and receiving funds from unlawful activities.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Datuk Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin informed High Court Judge K. Muniandy of the development during case mention proceedings today.

He said the representation was filed at the end of last month and is currently under consideration by the AGC. This is the first representation submitted in relation to the case.

Muhyiddin was present in court, accompanied by his lawyers Datuk Amer Hamzah Arshad and Rosli Dahlan. The court has fixed Oct 7 for the next mention.

Muhyiddin, 78, who was then Prime Minister and Bersatu president, was charged with four counts of abuse of power for allegedly soliciting RM232.5 million in bribes for the political party from Bukhary Equity Sdn Bhd, Nepturis Sdn Bhd, Mamfor Sdn Bhd, and Datuk Azman Yusoff in connection with the Jana Wibawa project.

He was accused of committing the offence at the Prime Minister’s Office, Bangunan Perdana Putra, Federal Government Administration Centre in Putrajaya between March 1, 2020, and Aug 20, 2021.

The Pagoh Member of Parliament also faces three charges of receiving RM200 million in illegal proceeds from Bukhary Equity Sdn Bhd, which were deposited into Bersatu’s Ambank and CIMB Bank accounts.

The offence was allegedly committed at AmBank, Amcorp Mall branch, Petaling Jaya on Jan 7, 2022, and CIMB Bank, Menara KL Branch, Jalan Stesen Sentral, between February 25 and July 16, 2021, and Feb 8 and July 8, 2022. - Bernama