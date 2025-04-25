$!Creww and Real Madrid Next launch Batch 2 of “Real Madrid Next Accelerator for Asia”

TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 April 2025 – Creww Inc. (Japan Office: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, Representative: Sorato Ijichi, hereinafter “Creww”), Japan’s leading open innovation platform provider, and Real Madrid Next are pleased to announce the launch of “Real Madrid Next Accelerator for Asia” Batch 2, an accelerator program which started in 2024, aimed to create business partnerships between Real Madrid Next and Asian startups.

For Batch 1, launched in January 2024, we have successfully selected 7 startups out of more than 800 applicants, and the startups are continuing their PoC trials, aiming to achieve innovative collaborations.

Creww will continue to partner with Real Madrid Next to bring innovative technologies and services from Asian startups to develop projects that aim to improve and advance the sports industry. “Real Madrid Next Accelerator for Asia’’ is designed not only to boost the growth of Asian startups, but to also create an innovation community for Real Madrid Next, by carrying out continuous programs for Asian startups to innovate the sports industry as a whole in the decades to come.

Applications for the program have opened today, on April 25th.

Please visit https://global.creww.me/global/ja/real-madrid-next-accelerator-for-asia-2 to apply.

Program Theme

The program will focus on Real Madrid Next’s six areas of work.

1. E-Health - technological innovation to help improve the physical and mental abilities of athletes, influencing prevention, diagnosis and sports recovery

2. Performance - tools and methods to improve the ability to evaluate the performance of athletes from data and analysis

3. Audiovisual - innovative content to improve the audiovisual experience with immersive technologies and new multimedia channels

4. Fan Engagement - creation of loyalty products and services that will revolutionize the fans’ online and offline experience, both inside and outside the stadium

5. Cybersecurity & Technology - new tools to protect online data, prevent loss of information, ensure access to the stadium and control its flows

6. Social - supporting the social participation through the Real Madrid Foundation, defining instruments for managing cooperation and improving social tools and environmental sustainability.