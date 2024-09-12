$!CUHK Celebrates Pran Kittivorapat: A Thai Student’s Journey of Innovation and Leadership

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 September 2024 - The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) proudly recognises the remarkable achievements of Mr Pran Kittivorapat, a member of the Class of 2024, who has distinguished himself in the field of Artificial Intelligence: Systems and Technologies (AISTN) while making significant contributions to the university’s vibrant community.

Academic Excellence and Technological Innovation

Originally from Thailand, Pran Kittivorapat selected CUHK for its cutting-edge programmes and multicultural environment. His academic journey in Artificial Intelligence, particularly within the Intelligent Multimedia Processing concentration, has equipped him with a robust skill set in programming languages such as C, C++, Java, JavaScript, Python, HTML, React Native, and SQL. Pran’s passion for innovation was evident in project-based courses where he explored AI applications in areas like sentiment analysis and music genre classification.

CUHK’s AIST Programme: Ranked #3 Globally in Artificial Intelligence

Pran’s achievements are a testament to the excell

ence of CUHK’s Artificial Intelligence: Systems & Technologies (AISTN) programme, which is ranked #3 globally and #1 in Hong Kong for Artificial Intelligence, according to the 2023 US News and World Report Best Global Universities by Subject. The AISTN programme at CUHK is designed to equip students with the skills to design and implement AI systems capable of analysing, reasoning, and inferring knowledge from massive datasets. The curriculum is grounded in rigorous foundations of mathematics, basic sciences, data structures, statistics, and algorithms, while also offering practical experience in large-scale computing systems, machine learning, natural language processing, and more. With four specialised streams to choose from—including Biomedical Intelligence and Intelligent Manufacturing and Robotics—students are prepared to apply AI across diverse fields such as finance, medicine, robotics, and telecommunications, addressing both technological challenges and the ethical implications of AI innovations.

Beyond the Classroom: Leadership and Community Engagement

Pran’s influence extended well beyond academics. He played a pivotal role in organising events like the International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC) regional contest and the Annual Faculty Concert, engaging faculty and peers alike. His leadership was further recognised through the prestigious Kunkle and Pommerenke Grand Scholarship, awarded to the top four students in a graduating class of over 800.

Pran also made significant strides in community building, particularly within CUHK’s international and Thai student communities. He co-founded the Association of Thai Students in Hong Kong and Macau, launched initiatives to support incoming international students, and was instrumental in fostering a welcoming environment for students from diverse backgrounds.

Global Experiences and Future Aspirations

During his junior year, Pran expanded his horizons through an exchange programme at Korea University, where he explored advanced Machine Learning and Data Science technologies. His practical experience was further enriched by an internship at Preface, a Hong Kong-based EdTech company, where he developed key technical and business skills.

As Pran prepares for graduation, he reflects on the invaluable experiences and opportunities CUHK provided, empowering him to lead and innovate in a rapidly changing world. His future plans include mentoring the next generation of students and continuing his contributions to the global community.

For more information about CUHK’s Artificial Intelligence: Systems & Technologies (AISTN) programme, visit https://admission.cuhk.edu.hk/programme/aistn/ .