Cushman & Wakefield Names Matthew Bouw Chief Executive, APAC & EMEA

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 April 2025 - Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) announced today the appointment of Matthew Bouw as Chief Executive, APAC & EMEA, effective from 1 May 2025. In this new role, he will oversee a single operating model across both regions providing the scale and balance of services to drive growth and offer clients better global connectivity and access to talent.

Bouw brings a wealth of experience to this role, which includes leading and successfully growing the APAC region as Chief Executive since 2017. During his 13 years with Cushman & Wakefield, he has also held global executive positions based in the Chicago office, including Global Chief Administrative Officer and Global Chief HR & Strategy Officer. In these roles, Bouw was intimately involved in the merger of the firm’s legacy organizations in 2014-15, as well as the process to acquire DTZ back in 2011. Prior to joining Cushman & Wakefield, he worked across a variety of industries and for several large global companies, including PwC, Aviva, Orica, Leighton and UGL. Bouw will relocate to London to focus on the growth of both regions.

As part of this planned transition, Colin Wilson will step down as Chief Executive, EMEA, and leave the organization to pursue the next chapter in his career. He will continue in an advisory role to ensure an orderly transition of responsibilities. His immeasurable contributions to the company and the EMEA region in particular have been widely recognized and impactful over his 29 years with the firm.

Operating under a single, cohesive strategy, the combined business will benefit from:

1. Greater flexibility to prioritize investments and resources across key geographies, sectors and services

2. A unified strategy on key initiatives around data, technology and transformation

3. An ability to leverage its top talent across regions

4. An opportunity to scale best practices from both regions; and to drive key initiatives focused on cross selling, sales enablement and effectiveness

“Matthew is a proven, visionary leader with over 30 years of experience in building and growing successful businesses. He steps into this critical role as we continue to accelerate growth and help our clients solve problems through exceptional advice and execution of services across geographies,“ said Andew McDonald, Global President & Chief Operating Officer, Cushman & Wakefield. “I am confident in Matthew’s leadership and look forward to seeing the growth and scale this combined business will deliver to our clients.”

Matthew Bouw, Incoming Chief Executive, APAC & EMEA, Cushman & Wakefield, said: “It is a huge honor to take on this new role, which presents an incredible opportunity to harness our complementary strengths in each region to accelerate the growth of our business and to further enhance the advice, solutions and services we deliver for our clients every day.”