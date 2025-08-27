CyCraft Partners with DARSOC, Bringing AI-Powered Endpoint Security MSSP Solution to Eastern Europe

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 August 2025 - CyCraft Technology, a leading AI-driven solution provider based in Taiwan, announces its partnership with Serbia-based DARSOC, marking its first Endpoint MSSP collaboration in Eastern Europe. DARSOC adopted CyCraft’s XCockpit Endpoint (Endpoint Security Posture Management) to protect its clients, marking a key milestone for CyCraft in the region.

DARSOC: An Extraordinary Security Service Provider in Serbia Dedicated to Clients Protection

DARSOC, a Serbia-based company with diverse cybersecurity solutions, provides IR, threat identification, malware removal, 24/7 security operations, risk management, and more to its clients, so DARSOC needs to install CyCraft XCockpit Endpoint, an autonomous EDR platform that can identify any signs of an attack, as their MSSP endpoint solution to protect all devices and enhance efficiency. DARSOC has chosen XCockpit Endpoint for its distinct advantages:

• Autonomous Analysis and Monitoring: It can analyze root causes based on the context of the case and autonomous case management, which helps DARSOC increase productivity and security resilience.

• Increasing Team Efficiency: XCockpit Endpoint leverages AI language model to automatically summarize attack incidents and work with the team closely, allowing them to pinpoint incidents and serve more clients. Within a month of deployment, DARSOC increased protected endpoint devices by 15 times and plans to extend protection to all endpoint devices.

• 24/7 Quantitative Management: XCockpit Endpoint features 24/7 threat hunting, opens a ticket within 3 minutes, and investigates the case within 15 minutes. With MTTI and MTTD data, DARSOC can troubleshoot cyber threats quickly, improving governance and risk management.