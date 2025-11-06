Da Nang to target luxury tourism from Dubai’s elite

DA NANG, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire – 10 June 2025 - The direct route between Dubai and Da Nang, operated by Emirates – one of the world’s most prestigious airlines – has officially launched. These flights from the Middle East, a fast-growth region, are expected to bring significant changes to the coastal city. Sustaining long-term appeal for this class of affluent travellers is now a central concern for Da Nang.



Potential from the Middle East

Emirates, recently named a global leader in aviation by Forbes Travel Guide 2025, is the largest airline in the Middle East with over 4,100 flights each week from Dubai International Airport to more than 140 cities across 80 countries.

The new direct route to Da Nang is a gateway for billionaires from one of the wealthiest regions on earth to access Vietnam’s central coast, carrying immense spending power. It also facilitates the arrival of high-end travellers from Europe and the Americas, as Dubai ranks among the world’s busiest international transit hubs.

According to the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Da Nang, as of April 2025, over 13,000 visitors from Middle Eastern countries had arrived in the city. This figure represents 0.73 percent of total international visitors, with most travellers coming from Iran, Israel and Turkey. With the new Emirates route now in operation, this number is expected to rise sharply, potentially adding trillions of Vietnamese dong in tourism revenue to the local economy.

In recent years, Da Nang has made notable progress in diversifying into new high-potential markets. With a keen focus on growth, the city is extending its tourism outreach to areas including the Middle East and Central Asia. Charter flights to Da Nang have already launched from several cities, including Astana and Almaty in Kazakhstan, with seven airlines offering 10 weekly flights from April to October 2025. Centrum-Air Airways is also operating a weekly service from Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

According to Tran Chi Cuong, Vice Chairman of the Da Nang People’s Committee, the launch of the Emirates Dubai–Da Nang route reduces the travel gap between Da Nang and major global markets such as the Middle East, Europe, North America and Africa. It also helps to strengthen tourism development and opens new avenues for trade, investment, and cultural exchange.

Da Nang appeals to affluent travellers

To serve high-end tourists, a destination must offer diverse experiences and premium resorts. Travelers from the Middle East are increasingly seeking new places to explore beyond the typical Southeast Asian favourites like Thailand, Indonesia and Singapore. It’s a prime opportunity for Da Nang, a city that combines natural beauty with world-class hospitality services, to welcome this affluent market.