HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 November 2024 - De Beers Group proudly supported the Hong Kong Fashion Designers Association (HKFDA) 40th Anniversary Gala Dinner and Fashion Visionaries Award 2024, taking place at Cloud 39 Ballroom, The Henderson, on November 26th.

Through this partnership, De Beers Group aimed to foster a new generation of fashion and visionary creators who embraced bold aesthetics, sustainable practices, and cultural narratives, paving the way for a more conscious and dynamic future.

