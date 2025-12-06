De Beers launches ‘Ombré Desert Diamonds’ jewellery beacon and ‘Origin, De Beers Group’ polished diamonds

LAS VEGAS, US - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 June 2025 - De Beers Group today unveiled compelling new downstream propositions focused on driving desire for natural diamonds as a category and on differentiating polished diamonds sourced from De Beers Group.

At the annual JCK Las Vegas Show – the largest jewellery event in the global calendar – De Beers Group revealed its first ‘beacon’ product (a jewellery concept that enables various industry businesses to participate in a category marketing idea) in over a decade. The Ombré Desert Diamonds initiative draws inspiration from the desert landscapes from which many natural diamonds originate. These environments bring to life an array of colours, from warm whites to champagne tones and amber hues. Inspired by the rarity and authenticity of these precious stones, the Ombré Desert Diamonds beacon introduces a fresh, emotionally resonant way of evoking the enduring beauty and value of natural diamonds.

De Beers Group beacons, which have previously included the eternity ring and three-stone ring, are focused on driving desire for natural diamond jewellery by introducing new emotionally compelling retail propositions. At the JCK Show, De Beers Group unveiled new design concepts as part of the Ombré Desert Diamonds beacon including multi-stone ombre designs. Retailers across the industry will have the opportunity to participate in the programme. To support the success of Ombré Desert Diamonds, De Beers Group is investing significantly in media and digital campaigns to drive consumer demand at the point of sale. De Beers Group will also be making marketing collateral available to beacon participants.

Alongside the new beacon product, the business also formally launched Origin, De Beers Group. First unveiled at the 2024 JCK Show, Origin, De Beers Group is a new branded polished diamond offering designed to enable retailers to tell the individual stories of natural diamonds sourced by De Beers Group, strengthening the connection between a diamond and the individual who wears it. As a loose polished diamond programme, Origin, De Beers Group will enable consumers to explore the details of their diamond’s country of origin and journey through the value chain, supported by the Tracr blockchain platform. Moreover, consumers will be able to access a range of information about their unique purchase, including its rarity score and the social impact programmes it has supported.

Origin, De Beers Group will provide retailers with advanced digital tools, enhancing consumer engagement through seamless access to provenance information and brand storytelling. Origin, De Beers Group will provide consumers with the opportunity to purchase diamonds sourced from De Beers Group with enhanced assurance, reinforcing their ethical provenance as part of the marketing mix.

During its keynote presentation at the JCK Show, De Beers Group also provided a series of updates on its delivery against other areas of its Origins strategy.

In the upstream, De Beers Group highlighted progress across its asset portfolio, with the completion of all airborne geophysical surveying in Angola representing a key recent milestone in its exploration activities. In the midstream, De Beers Group reiterated it is doubling down on its commitment to traceability. Earlier this year, the business announced that single country of origin data is now available on Tracr and DiamondProof was launched in US retail stores. Both announcements reflect De Beers Group’s focus on leveraging technology to provide an enhanced consumer proposition by connecting diamonds to their source.

In the synthetics space, De Beers Group announced the first production of technology diamonds from its Element Six Oregon Centre. This is a key milestone in Element Six’s $130 million investment in its Portland, Oregon facility, and its progress with synthetic diamond technology solutions for industrial use. Theannouncement follows De Beers Group’s communication of its plans to close its Lightbox lab-grown diamond jewellery business.

Al Cook, Chief Executive Officer of De Beers Group, said: “One year on from announcing our Origins strategy, we have made fast and meaningful progress in delivering our vision. We have met every target that we announced back in 2024. Every part of De Beers is evolving to create lasting value, benefitting shareholders, the industry and consumers. The launch of our first beacon in over a decade marks an exciting new era in showcasing the magic of natural diamonds, while Origin, De Beers Group connects people with the powerful stories behind natural diamonds – the communities they help support, the landscapes they come from, and the meaningful impact they create. With innovation across the value chain – from provenance to synthetic diamond technology – De Beers is reinforcing its leadership in an evolving marketplace.”

De Beers Group also reinforced its commitment to sustainability, in line with its Building Forever programme, with key advancements in renewable energy. Recent agreements, including Namdeb’s partnership with Namibia’s NamPower, and Debswana’s collaboration with Botswana Power Corporation, pave the way for increased renewable energy integration across the De Beers Group business. De Beers Group also confirmed that Envusa Energy has commissioned on its renewable energy projects in South Africa, set to power Venetia Mine from 2026.

