$!Decisive factors: Octa carried out a global survey about brokers’ red flags

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 April 2025 - Octa, a global broker since 2011, surveyed more than 2,000 traders from Indonesia, Malaysia, South Africa, and Nigeria to discover their most glaring concerns regarding choosing a financial broker. What are the most suspicious brokers’ traits, according to traders? How do traders identify potentially unreliable service providers in the highly diversified e-brokerage landscape? Below is the breakdown of Octa’s research on brokers’ red flags.

Every experienced trader knows a handful of tell-tale signs indicating an unreliable broker. This awareness can come from personal experience, common sense, or secondhand accounts. In any case, these red flags define traders’ choices. They are essential knowledge for those starting their journey in the financial markets or seeking an opportunity to engage with a new broker.

As a trusted broker focusing on building long-term, mutually beneficial client relations, Octa regularly researches traders’ behaviours. Here’s what traders think about brokers’ red flags.

Realistic expectations

First and foremost, Octa’s survey revealed a strong interest in brokers’ promises. It turns out traders are highly unappreciative of murky, evasive, and overly optimistic messages. This kind of false assurance and misleading self-positioning on the part of a broker can turn them off even before their trading journey begins.

When asked about major red flags in brokers’ advertising and positioning, South African and Malaysian traders indicated the most concern about companies that promise easy and unrealistic gains: 62% and 60%, respectively. 36% of Indonesian traders also said this type of misrepresentation was enough to scare them off.

Guaranteed profits declared by the broker are also a major red flag for traders in various regions. This is especially true about South Africa, where 40% of survey participants said they wouldn’t engage with a broker promising bulletproof positive outcomes.

Chart manipulations: a universal red flag

Unsurprisingly, more than half of the respondents in all countries indicated that trading chart manipulations like creating artificial gaps or manipulating candlesticks would be a major concern and would most probably lead to saying goodbye to a broker, regardless of other factors.

There is almost no discrepancy between different survey countries regarding this red flag: between 54% and 61% of traders stay away from brokers that allow such malpractices.

As a regulated and trusted broker, Octa works with independent, third-party liquidity providers to offer its clients non-distorted market prices. Octa also provides access to historical chart data so that traders can verify that the broker's prices align with actual market conditions and that there were no chart manipulations or price slippages at any given time.