FIREFIGHTERS who battled the gas pipeline explosion in Putra Heights on April 1 have won the admiration of Malaysians after a video captured their exhaustion and worn-out gear following an intense overnight operation.

The footage, shared on Facebook by a firefighter under the name Pang Lima Sungai, shows a team that had just completed their mission.

One firefighter is seen sitting on the roadside, visibly drained, while another reveals the deteriorated state of their boots—caked in mud and with a sole coming apart due to the extreme conditions faced during the operation.

In another image, a firefighter is slumped on the pavement, connected to a blood pressure monitor and pulse oximeter while wearing an oxygen mask. His helmet and jacket lay beside him, a testament to the grueling rescue efforts.

The video quickly garnered an outpouring of respect from netizens, with many expressing their gratitude for the team’s dedication.

One user called Nukman Sharaini wrote: “You’re the best, Panglima. Netizens are really looking forward to each of your updates. The way you show the work and challenges faced at the scene. Thank you, elite squad.”

MadLah Pijor offered help in a heartwarming gesture: “Bro, if those work boots are your favorite and you still want to use them, give them to me—I’ll repair them for free.”

The incident has also reignited calls for better recognition and improved compensation for firefighters, with many highlighting the physical and emotional sacrifices they endure in the line of duty.

“As a Ministry of Health staff member, I urge the government to provide a critical allowance for our firefighter friends,” Faisal Firdaus commented.