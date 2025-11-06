$!Delight Macau Audiences at Broadway Theatre from July 4-6

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire – 11 June 2025 - One of America’s hottest comedy stars, Jimmy O. Yang is set to make his Macau debut this summer in one of the season’s most highly anticipated shows, “Galaxy Macau™ Presents: Jimmy O. Yang Live in Macau”. The Hollywood actor and comedian, best known for his roles in cult HBO series Silicon Valley and the global smash hit film Crazy Rich Asians, will perform his acclaimed stand-up show at Broadway Theatre - Broadway Macau™ from 4-6 July, 2025. Tickets will go on sale on 13 June, 2025 at 11:00AM via Galaxy Ticketing and Damai. Priority booking will be on 12 June, 2025 at 13:00PM via Trip.com and Ctrip.

Born in Hong Kong and raised in the U.S., Jimmy eagerly awaits his Macau debut as part of his first-ever Asian stand-up tour, coming hot on the heels of five sold-out shows in his native city. Jimmy, who moved to the U.S. at the age of 13, drew early inspiration from iconic Hong Kong comedian Dayo Wong and began his comedy career performing in intimate venues across America. Since then, he has carved out a unique comedic voice, weaving sharp cultural observations, Asian-American identity, and immigrant experiences into his hilarious act. As well as his various roles in TV shows and films, Jimmy has built a loyal following through his viral stand-up clips on YouTube, the highest of which has amassed more than 20 million views. His razor-sharp wit, charismatic stage presence, and masterful storytelling have seen Jimmy rise to global fame, and have also helped cement his status as a cross-cultural comedy sensation.