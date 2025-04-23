WASHINGTON, DC and ULAANBAATAR, MONGOLIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 April 2025 - Delphos, a premier advisor in private emerging markets, proudly announces its role as the exclusive financial advisor for LendMN’s landmark $20 million USD debt financing. This strategic financial move marks the first significant milestone for a Mongolian fintech company, positioning LendMN and Mongolia on the international stage for fintech innovation and investment.

Delphos President Andrew Brown This significant debt facility is provided by Lendable, a leading name in debt finance for tech-enabled companies across emerging markets. Lendable is dedicated to fostering greater economic justice and sustainability worldwide. The funds will enhance LendMN’s commitment to technology-driven financial solutions for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Mongolia. Delphos President Andrew Brown highlighted the transaction as “a testament to Delphos’ expertise in facilitating impactful cross-border financings that drive financial inclusion. We are proud to support LendMN in its mission to expand access to credit for Mongolia’s underserved populations.”