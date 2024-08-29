DFI Retail Group Celebrates the Success of Cross-Company Diversity Internship Programme

HONG KONG SAR - 29 August 2024 - As part of DFI Retail Group’s (DFI) efforts to foster diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I), DFI is proud to announce the successful conclusion of its Cross-Company Diversity Summer Internship Programme. This 5-week programme provides students from underrepresented backgrounds with real-life work experiences and robust network, to deepen their knowledge in different industries and help their career path in the future. Additionally, the initiative underscores the Group’s strategic focus on creating a more inclusive and respectful workplace whilst retaining and attracting top-tier talent.

Cultivating Diverse Talents to Drive Innovation

The programme welcomed five talented students from diverse backgrounds, who participated in a unique rotational structure across DFI Retail Group, Hongkong Land, and Maxim’s Group. This expansive exposure allowed them to gain hands-on experience across various functions, including Finance, Marketing, Commercial, Corporate Social Responsibility, and People & Culture. Their unique cultural perspectives contributed significantly to enhancing team collaboration and problem-solving capabilities.

Strategic Importance

Ms. Joy Xu, Group Chief People & Culture Officer at DFI Retail Group, emphasised the programme’s strategic importance, “The Diversity Internship Programme is a key part of that broader DE&I efforts and marks a significant step in our journey. We are committed to making deep, systemic investments to foster a truly inclusive culture, and focused on sustainable changes in recruiting early-stage talent from underrepresented groups. I’m confident that through programmes like this, we can continue to make progress towards our DE&I goals and build a workforce that brings diverse perspectives to drive innovation and better meet the needs of our customers.”

Participating Student Experiences and Achievements

--> Angel Zeng, a student in biochemistry at The University of Hong Kong, explored new career possibilities within Maxim’s Group, Hongkong Land, and IKEA Hong Kong. She expressed her gratitude, stating, “This internship allowed me to delve into the corporate world, revealing potential career paths I hadn’t considered before.”

--> Jude Azuro, a fourth-year Finance student at the Hong Kong Baptist University, found his niche despite initial hesitations, “While I initially had doubts on my limited professional experience, I was thrilled to see meaningful and significant impact of my contributions.”

--> Preeti Kaur, from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, actively participated in the Wellcome Marketing team. She shared, “Not only did I contribute to work tasks, I also felt genuinely integrated into the team culture, which included team-building activities with my colleagues.”

Closing Ceremony and Future Prospects

The programme’s success was celebrated at a closing ceremony held in DFI Store Support Centre, attended by interns and representatives from partnering companies. Ms. Natalie Wu, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility from Hongkong Land and Ms. Emmeline Tse, Senior Partner, Talent Acquisition from Maxim’s Group expressed their excitement to be a part of this meaningful programme. Witnessing the growth and dedication of the students, both expressed intention to expand it to involve more students next year.

DFI’s Ongoing Commitment to DE&I

DFI is greatly committed to promoting DE&I from within and creating pathways for diverse talent to grow and thrive in the company. In addition to the endorsement of the United Nations Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs), DFI aims to increase women representation in leadership roles to 40%, thereby enhancing gender diversity. Complementing these strategic goals, DFI has rolled out a wide range of ongoing workshops and training programs, achieving high participation from leaders to broader team members, further exemplifying its dedication to creating a truly inclusive workplace.