NATIONAL women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah secured second place in the 2024 Korean Open badminton tournament at the Mokpo Indoor Stadium today.

The world No. 9 lost to South Korea’s Jeong Na-eun and Kim Hye-jeong in the final with a score of 12-21, 11-21.

The Malaysian pair had advanced to the finals after defeating world No. 2 pair Baek Ha-na and Lee So-hee 21-18, 21-13 in a 42-minute semi-final match on August 31.

Despite this strong performance in the semi-finals, Tan and Thinaah were unable to overcome the South Koreans in straight sets in the final.

This marks Tan and Thinaah’s first final appearance since finishing as runners-up in the Hong Kong Open a year ago, with their last title win being the 2022 French Open.

The fourth-seeded Malaysian duo entered the tournament following a quarter-final exit at the Japan Open last week.