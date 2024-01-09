PETALING JAYA: Johor Bahru South police employed an unconventional tactic during a recent operation to stop Mat Rempit, using two buses to create a roadblock and prevent motorcyclists from fleeing.

A dashcam video shows plainclothes police on motorcycles intercepting Mat Rempit at a traffic light in Jalan Skudai near Danga Bay, where some motorcyclists attempted to escape — one nearly hitting a police officer — before two buses moved in to block the lanes.

According to The Star, Johor Bahru South OCPD assistant commissioner Raub Selamat said there have been past incidents where motorcyclists who refused to stop at roadblocks ended up hitting police personnel.

“The safety of my personnel and other road users is our top priority, which is why we decided to use the buses,“ he was quoted as saying.

The operation, conducted on August 26 and 27, involved multiple agencies including the Road Transport Department (JPJ), Johor Bahru City Council, and the Department of Environment (DOE).

He said it was a crime prevention measure aimed at addressing public concerns, and that it is legally permissible for the police to use various methods to prevent crime.

Raub added that 286 individuals and 257 vehicles were inspected and 115 motorcycles were seized for further inspection, with 153 summonses for various traffic offences were issued.

JPJ also issued an additional 54 summonses, while the DOE issued 46 summonses and 52 inspection notices for loud exhausts.

Additionally, one 28-year-old local man was arrested after testing positive for drugs.