SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 June 2025 - DHL Express has marked a significant milestone in its Asia Pacific network operations with the completion of its re-fleeting program. With the arrival of its 14th A330 freighter and the retirement of its last A300-600 freighter, DHL Express will now have a newer and modern fleet of A330 freighters operated and maintained by its strategic partner in the region, Air Hong Kong.

Operated on behalf of DHL Express by Air Hong Kong, the A300-600F has served DHL Express’s Asia Pacific network for the past two decades. It has played a crucial role in providing reliable intercontinental delivery services and contributed to consolidating Hong Kong’s position as an international aviation hub. This fleet has successfully transported close to three million tons of express cargo over the years.

“Balancing our customers and operational needs has always been top of mind for us. Our decision to re-fleet aircraft years ago reflects our foresight to invest in ourselves so that we are ever-ready to support our customers,“ said Peter Bardens, Senior Vice President for Network Operations & Aviation – Asia Pacific, DHL Express. “The A300-600F was instrumental to our robust aviation network for many years. As we bid farewell to this valued member of our fleet, we are excited to welcome a new chapter with this new generation of freighters. We are confident that we will continue to deliver excellence in both our service capabilities and sustainability targets.”

Compared with the A300-600F, the newer A330F offers greater resilience and reliability for DHL Express’s aviation network as it is more fuel efficient, has a longer range of 7,400 kilometers and has 25 percent more payload capacity. With a flexible cargo loading system, larger cargo enhanced floor panel and wide-body fuselage, the A330F can accommodate a variety of pallet sizes and containers, making it more adaptable than the A300F to operate in and cater to different markets.

“The A300-600F has been a stalwart of Air Hong Kong’s fleet and an important part of our story for over two decades. Its contribution to not only our business, but to the Hong Kong international aviation hub as a whole, has been considerable and we fondly bid farewell to this valued member of our fleet as we enter this exciting new chapter,“ said Air Hong Kong Chief Operating Officer Clarence Tai.

“The new-generation A330F brings with it considerable benefits that will enable us to further enhance our operations and services for our customers, and continue to play an important role in the ongoing growth of Hong Kong’s air cargo sector. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Hong Kong Civil Aviation Department, the Cathay Group, our people, our suppliers and our key customer, DHL, for their firm support which has made this re-fleeting plan possible.”

Air Hong Kong is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cathay Pacific Airways Limited. Its network has been fundamental to the DHL Express network in Asia Pacific.

