$!DHL sees new opportunities in Thailand with its Strategy 2030, reaffirms its commitment to help drive Thailand’s economic growth

B ANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 March 2025 - DHL, the world’s leading logistics company, today announced its strengthened commitment to Thailand through its Strategy 2030 - Accelerate Sustainable Growth, with opportunities to position Thailand as a key regional hub as more businesses look to build supply chain resiliency in Asia Pacific.

•DHL is well positioned to support Thailand’s ambitions with investments ahead of the curve over the last few years

Thailand hosts all four DHL divisions operating in full force, enabling Thai businesses to access DHL’s global network and solutions from a one-stop logistics partner. DHL’s Strategy 2030 addresses five key megatrends shaping Thailand’s economic landscape: Global Trade, E-Commerce, Sustainability, Digitalization and Evolving Workforce.

While these industry changes present new challenges, DHL’s strong track record and global footprint position it uniquely to seize significant opportunities for additional growth. Other than the megatrends, DHL also sees opportunities for Thailand in the following key growth initiatives:

Geographic Tailwinds

DHL will build on its strong global footprint and local expertise to capitalize on geographic tailwinds. This addresses the profound shift in growth of trade lanes, diversification of global supply chains, and the needs of fast-growing companies around the world.

While Vietnam and Indonesia have gained much attention for supply chain diversification, Thailand’s strong manufacturing base in the automotive and electronics sector gives it an advantage. The Ministry of Commerce announced that exports expanded by 5.4% throughout 2024, the highest annual figure in the nation’s economic history.

Key markets such as United States, China, Japan and the European Union were the main drivers for the growth with the United Kingdom emerging as a promising market for Thai businesses.

New Energy

The transformation of the renewable energy and auto-mobility sectors requires dedicated logistics solutions, and DHL sees opportunities for Thailand as a key Southeast Asia destination for EV production. This is bolstered by the Government’s effort to attract foreign manufacturers to establish local production bases.

DHL’s extensive solutions across the EV supply chain will help Thailand achieve its goal of having EVs account for 30% of its vehicle production by 2030.

E-commerce

Thailand’s e-commerce sector is experiencing rapid expansion. According to the Thailand E-Commerce Association, the market value is projected to grow from $26.5 billion in 2023 to $32 billion in 2025, reflecting an approximate 21% increase over two years, translating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 10%. DHL plays a crucial role in supporting Thailand’s vibrant SME sector, which comprises 3.2 million businesses contributing 35% of the country’s GDP.

Success stories such as Gentlewoman and Fairtex demonstrate how local Thai brands can tap on DHL’s comprehensive logistics solutions to achieve international growth. The combination of DHL’s global reach and local expertise provides Thai businesses with the capabilities they need to compete effectively in the global marketplace.

Initiatives such as DHL’s GoTrade program provide capacity-building assistance to more than 9,000 SMEs worldwide. In Thailand, DHL Express developed the program, in collaboration with key government agencies including DITP and OSMEP, to help Thai businesses effectively navigate international trade opportunities.

In addition to facilitating international trade, DHL eCommerce supports e-retailers, SMEs, and brands in penetrating the Thailand market by offering reliable, high-quality delivery solutions at an affordable price from DHL eCommerce. DHL’s commitment to excellence ensures businesses of all sizes and sectors can grow and succeed in an increasingly digital and competitive domestic landscape.

DHL reaffirms long-standing commitment to Thailand

DHL’s long-standing commitment to Thailand is demonstrated through its comprehensive operational footprint and continued investment in infrastructure and capabilities. It currently employs more than 9,300 people across the four divisions.

DHL Supply Chain currently manages over 678,000 sqm of warehouse space across more than 70 facilities, including those in the Eastern Economic Corridor. Through its extensive transport network, the company efficiently handles approximately 4,800 vehicle loads daily. The company is making significant investments in developing more sustainable warehouses and is also set to expand its electric vehicle fleet by 300% over the next three years.

DHL Express operates a robust aviation and ground network encompassing one regional hub at Suvarnabhumi Airport, 15 service centers, 131 owned and partnered service points, all facilitating international door-to-door express deliveries. The network supports 85 dedicated flights weekly while 100% of service centers are equipped with solar panels for renewable energy generation.

DHL Global Forwarding specializes in air, ocean, rail, and road freight forwarding services. With seven offices and three warehouses totaling 8,480 sqm across Thailand, DHL Global Forwarding serves more than 2,000 customers. The new DHL International Multimodal Hub marks a significant investment in strengthening Thailand’s position as a regional trade center. The facility streamlines shipping processes by enabling seamless transitions between different modes of transport and simplifying customs procedures at a single location. This facility also offers valuable connectivity for landlocked neighbors like Laos, providing diverse transportation options.

Meanwhile, DHL eCommerce’s extensive nationwide delivery network -- comprising 151 last-mile depots, over 2,000 vehicles, and 230 service points -- ensures full market coverage, with up to 97% next-day delivery service. Committed to continuous innovation, DHL eCommerce invests in advanced solutions to enhance service quality for e-retailers, SMEs, brands, and enterprise customers. A major hub upgrade is planned for 2026 to further strengthen its capabilities.

Leading the Way in Sustainable Logistics: The Green Logistics Provider of Choice

With the company’s goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, DHL’s commitment to sustainability in Thailand is demonstrated through comprehensive initiatives across all four divisions. The company has made significant progress in vehicle fleet electrification, with all divisions implementing EVs in their operations.

DHL Express Thailand has emerged as a pioneer, becoming the first international express logistics provider to deploy an e-bike and EV fleet in Thailand. The company has achieved 21% fleet electrification with more than 50 electric vehicles for first and last-mile deliveries. It also supports customers in reducing their scope 3 emissions by utilizing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) via the GoGreen Plus service.

DHL Supply Chain reinforces this commitment through its more sustainable transportation with the deployment of more than 30 electric vehicles in collaboration with retail, consumer, and automotive sector customers, while implementing the Certified GoGreen Specialist program, which has trained more than 80% of DHL Supply Chain employees. In addition, the company is implementing sustainable warehousing practices with the development of Thailand’s first fully renewable energy warehouse in 2025.

DHL Global Forwarding demonstrates more sustainable road freight across Asia through logistics optimization, multimodal transport, and electric vehicles. The EV fleet in Thailand is projected to eliminate 85,000 kilograms of CO2 emissions annually. DHL Global Forwarding leads sustainable logistics innovation through GoGreen Plus, offering carbon emission reduction options via sustainable marine and aviation fuels, enabling customers to easily reduce their main haul carbon emissions across all trade lanes.

DHL eCommerce has deployed electric vehicles on shuttle routes between depots in Bangkok and urban areas. The company plans to introduce electric linehaul trucks for short-distance routes in Q2 2025. In addition, DHL eCommerce aims to convert 50% of its owned Bangkok last-mile fleet to EVs within the next two years.

Executives’ Quotes

“Thailand’s e-commerce sector is on a strong growth trajectory. We are actively shaping its future by enhancing quality standards and driving digital innovation. By integrating our nationwide delivery network with cutting-edge technology and sustainable logistics solutions, we empower Thai business of all sizes and sectors, whether B2B or B2C, to thrive in the digital economy,“ said Kiattichai Pitpreecha, CEO of DHL eCommerce, Southeast Asia.

“Our extensive network, spanning 220 countries and territories with dedicated air and ground infrastructure, positions Thailand as a key hub for global trade. We empower businesses of all sizes in Thailand to harness global opportunities while promoting a sustainable future through our trusted and effective solutions like the GoGreen Plus service. We are ready to help connect the world to Thailand and open new markets for Thai businesses,“ said Herbert Vongpusanachai, Managing Director of DHL Express Thailand & Head of Indochina.

“The recent launch of the DHL International Multimodal Hub at Suvarnabhumi Airport marks a transformative milestone in Thailand’s logistics landscape. As Thailand positions itself as ASEAN’s key EV manufacturing hub by 2025, our solutions such as our integrated multimodal network will help support the nation’s ambitions,“ said Vincent Yong, Managing Director of DHL Global Forwarding Thailand.

“Thailand stands at the forefront of Southeast Asia’s digital transformation in supply chain and logistics. With Thailand establishing itself as a key manufacturing hub for the automotive, technology and manufacturing sectors, coupled with a huge domestic retail market, we are very positive about the opportunities and are committed to supporting our customers’ growth and supply chain excellence in Thailand over the next few years,“ said Steve Walker, CEO of DHL Supply Chain Thailand Cluster.

https://group.dhl.com/en.html

https://www.linkedin.com/company/dhl