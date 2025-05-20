$!Discovery Premieres New Documentary

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 May 2025 - Discovery Channel announces the premiere of Taiwan Revealed: AI Technology Island, in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan). This brand-new documentary, which offers an insight into Taiwan’s advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductor technologies, premieres on the Discovery Channel on Thursday, May 22, at 7:10 p.m. SGT, and on Discovery Asia on Sunday, May 25, at 9 p.m. SGT.

Timed to coincide with the lead-up to Computex Taipei, one of the world’s largest and most influential technology trade shows, Taiwan Revealed: AI Technology Island takes viewers inside Taiwan’s thriving AI ecosystem, from chip design to cutting-edge manufacturing processes and seamless software system integration. The documentary showcases Taiwan’s role in powering global AI data centres and introduces some of the industry’s key players driving innovation and transformation.

Semiconductors are the backbone of the artificial intelligence revolution and Taiwan manufactures over 90% of the world’s most advanced semiconductors today. In the early 2000s, Taiwan’s leading chipmaker made a groundbreaking leap by developing immersion lithography.

As the demand for advanced chips grows alongside the rapid expansion of AI, the documentary takes a look at how innovators in Taiwan are exploring new possibilities and collaborating with partners across the region to address some of humanity’s most pressing challenges, from fighting climate change to advancing healthcare solutions, as well as highlighting how AI-powered anomaly detection is optimizing solar panel performance, supporting Taiwan’s green energy goals. It also features the partnership between Taiwan and Palau, where both sides collaborate and integrate advanced medical technologies and artificial intelligence, enhancing access to real-time, cost-effective healthcare and bridging critical gaps in medical services. Viewers will also have a preview of how a new generation of engineers in the Czech Republic can learn from Taiwan experts on designing semiconductors, and follow students who have the rare opportunity to see their designs come to life at Taiwan’s state-of-the-art foundries, where the future of technology is made.

