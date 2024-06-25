Discovery Taiwan And TaiwanPlus Presents A Three-part Series, Taiwan Spirit

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 June 2024 - Discovery Network and TaiwanPlus, a publicly funded media platform focusing on news and entertainment in Taiwan, will collaborate for a second year to produce a three-part series, Taiwan Spirit, highlighting Taiwan’s rich sports culture. Through this partnership, TaiwanPlus aims to bring Taiwan’s unique stories and spirit to a global audience.

Taiwan Spirit focuses on individual stories and the battle to succeed internationally, highlighting the hardships and victories of Table Tennis athletes Lin Yun-Ju and Chen Szu-Yu in episode one, Olympic taekwondo bronze medalist Lo Chia-Ling in episode two and the thriving bicycle industry in episode three.

The series provides an intimate look at the immense pressure Lin and Chen face in Taiwan. It also delves into the sacrifices made by Lo to secure her place in the Paris Games in 2024. This series draws on the emotions of these athletes’ raw narratives without breaking their promises.

Through the stories of Lin Yun-Ju, Chen Szu-Yu, and Lo Chia-Ling, we see the same willpower that drives Taiwan’s innovation in industries like its world-leading bicycle sector.

In addition to manufacturing top-quality goods, Taiwan’s bicycle industry is leading the fight against climate change through programs such as the Bicycling Alliance for Sustainability (BAS), which promotes sustainability through various methods, such as upcycling waste plastics into functional bicycle accessories or integrating smart technology in manufacturing plants.

Don’t miss this exploration of Taiwan’s persevering spirit on Taiwan Spirit, premiering on July 7 at 6:15 pm SGT on Discovery Channel in Southeast Asia and July 11th at 9 pm SGT on Discovery Asia Channel. The series will also be made available on TaiwanPlus starting mid-August.