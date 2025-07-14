King joins palace staff in brisk walk for healthy lifestyle

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, participated in a brisk walk with Istana Negara staff today, reinforcing the importance of an active lifestyle.

The event, organised by the Istana Negara Welfare and Sports Club (KEKSIN), saw around 200 palace officers, security personnel, and facility staff joining the 2.5-kilometre walk within the palace grounds.

The initiative aimed not only to encourage physical well-being but also to foster camaraderie between the King and palace employees.

Among the attendees were Comptroller of the Royal Household Tan Sri Azmi Rohani, Grand Chamberlain Datuk Azuan Effendy Zairakithnaini, and KEKSIN chairman Zulkifly Yunus.

“His Majesty walked a distance of 2.5 kilometres around the perimeter within the grounds of Istana Negara,” stated a post on Sultan Ibrahim’s official Facebook page.

The casual yet meaningful activity highlighted the palace’s commitment to health and teamwork. - Bernama