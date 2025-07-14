Trump’s UK state visit dates confirmed for September 17-19

LONDON: US President Donald Trump will make his second state visit to the United Kingdom from September 17 to 19, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

Trump and First Lady Melania will be formally welcomed by King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle.

The invitation was extended through a personal letter from King Charles, delivered by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer during his Washington visit in February.

Trump described the invitation as a “tremendous honour” at the time.

This marks Trump’s second state visit to Britain, following his 2019 trip where he was hosted by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Unlike French President Emmanuel Macron, who addressed Parliament during his recent visit, Trump will not speak in the House of Commons as it will be in recess during his stay. - AFP