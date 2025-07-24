DL Holdings Solidifies Web3.0 with “3-Phase” Plan

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 July 2025 - Recently, DL Holdings Group (1709.HK) has entered into strategic cooperation agreements with ViaBTC, Asseto, and Rich Dragon Consultants, while actively advancing the tokenization of HK$500 million in assets for the DL Tower. These initiatives have sparked significant market attention, with the stock price surging over 70% in a single day. On July 23, DL Holdings issued a voluntary announcement on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, detailing its latest strategic plans and development roadmap for the digital finance sector.

Three-Phase Strategic Plan to Build a Comprehensive Digital Finance Ecosystem

DL Holdings’ digital finance development strategy will be implemented in three phases:

In the first phase, DL will establish a licensed virtual asset over-the-counter (VA OTC) and prime brokerage business . This will focus on providing compliant virtual asset trading services for institutions and ultra-high-net-worth clients, creating stable trading and clearing channels, and establishing it as the core revenue engine for the group’s digital finance operations.

In the second phase, the group plans to build an RWA tokenization and asset management platform . Leveraging its existing client resources and technological infrastructure — particularly its ultra-high-net-worth community and professional investor network — DL will tokenize real-world assets (RWA) to enhance liquidity and optimize asset management efficiency.

In the third phase, DL will construct a compliant cross-border digital asset fund ecosystem . The “International - Hong Kong” hybrid model will combine the advantages of open-market regulations with the needs of global investors. Leveraging top-tier quantitative trading teams and fund-of-funds (FoF) networks, the group aims to scale its assets under management (AUM) and lead the development of a globalized digital capital market.

Core Strengths Lay the Foundation for Growth

DL’s ambitious plans are backed by years of solid groundwork. As a compliant financial institution holding full licenses from the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (Types 1, 4, 6, and 9), Singapore’s MAS, and the Cayman Islands, DL has a first-mover advantage in cross-border regulatory adaptation. Its inclusion in the “Stock Connect” program has not only attracted more capital but also increased investor awareness of DL. Currently, the group has established a three-tier user matrix: a core circle of over 60 ultra-high-net-worth family offices, more than 1,000 professional investors active on DL Securities’ platform, and NeuralFin’s social platform targeting millions of mass users. This “pyramid” structure supports a full spectrum of services, from high-end asset trading to inclusive finance.

Notably, DL boasts strong technological and resource reserves. NeuralFin, a subsidiary of DL, has secured a strategic investment from Qraft, a top Asian FinTech company backed by SoftBank. In the Web3.0 space, DL has partnered with ViaBTC, Asseto, and other leading institutions for RWA technology platforms. With operational networks spanning Hong Kong SAR, Silicon Valley, Singapore, and other key markets, DL is shaping a cross-border ecosystem bridging traditional asset management and digital finance.

Looking Ahead: Accelerating the Implementation of Digital Finance Strategies

The market’s most pressing question—the timeline for execution—has also been addressed. DL revealed in its announcement that it will focus on three key tasks in the second half of the year:

1. Extending its existing Hong Kong SFC licenses to cover virtual assets, with approval expected by October 2025.

2. Applying for a virtual asset OTC license while preparing stablecoin use cases and pursuing stablecoin qualifications.

3. Closely monitoring the Hong Kong SFC’s policies on security token offerings (STOs) and RWA issuance to adjust business strategies accordingly.

“RWA and stablecoins are not just technological innovations but a transformative shift toward financial inclusivity” said Andy Chen, Chairman of DL Holdings and NeuralFin. “DL doesn’t ride trends; it pioneers them. We don’t fear change; we lead it. Because true wealth belongs to those who can see the future.”

From the tokenization of HK$500 million in DL Tower assets to the clear outline of its “three-Phase” strategy, DL is steadily navigating the Web3.0 wave with compliance as its anchor and technology as its oar. This confidence stems from its belief in Hong Kong’s vision to become a global Web3.0 hub. By adhering to principles of compliance, security, and foresight, DL is driving the next generation of financial infrastructure, pioneering digital capital markets and RWA tokenization to build a unique digital financial ecosystem. Moving forward, DL will continue to balance innovation with compliance, accelerating growth through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to create long-term value for shareholders and partners in the Web3.0 era.

