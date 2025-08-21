Dusit brings its ‘Tree of Life’ sustainability vision to Chiang Rai with management of Tantawan Tented Camp

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 August 2025 - Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies, has expanded its sustainable hospitality vision by taking on the management of Tantawan Tented Camp, a refined tented retreat where northern Thai traditions meet a strong commitment to sustainability, set amidst the scenic mountains of Chiang Rai.

Located just 40 minutes from Chiang Rai International Airport, this serene, boutique hideaway features 10 spacious safari-style tents – from two-bedroom family options to a romantic one-bedroom suite – each with private bathrooms, handcrafted teak furniture, modern comforts, and sweeping valley views. Guests can enjoy a curated programme of meaningful experiences, from trekking and cooking classes to tree-planting programmes and meditation sessions, all designed to connect them deeply with the local culture and environment.

Set to become a living showcase of Dusit’s group-wide Tree of Life programme, which integrates environmental stewardship, community engagement, and social impact across 31 criteria linked to selected UN Sustainable Development Goals, Tantawan Tented Camp is uniquely positioned to promote responsible tourism with measurable benefits for both local communities and the environment.

A cornerstone of this commitment is the resort’s close affiliation with Sunflower Organic Farm, a residential home for girls run by Friends of Thai Daughters, a non-profit that provides education, safe shelter, and emotional support to ethnic minority hill tribe girls at risk of trafficking. Dusit plans to further support the girls with training programmes and workshops conducted by institutions under Dusit Hospitality Education, namely Dusit Thani College and The Food School, as well as structured work experience at Tantawan Tented Camp and other Dusit properties, creating clear pathways for future careers in hospitality.

Guests are also invited to tour the farm, which supplies the camp with fresh produce, fragrant herbs, and free-range eggs. At the camp’s al fresco Reu Doo Gaan restaurant, northern Thai dishes and international favourites are prepared with these and other locally sourced ingredients, giving visitors a true taste of the region while supporting environmentally responsible practices.

“Managing Tantawan Tented Camp gives us a fantastic opportunity to bring the Tree of Life vision to life beyond our branded properties and showcase our commitment to having a positive impact wherever we operate,“ said Gilles Cretallaz, Chief Operating Officer, Dusit International. “From sourcing food directly from the farm to providing education and training for girls and young women, this property shows how sustainability and hospitality can work hand in hand. With work experience opportunities through our educational arm, we can create transformative pathways for the next generation while offering guests an unforgettable and meaningful experience.”

Tantawan Tented Camp also offers a variety of facilities to enhance each stay, including a central swimming pool framed by tall palms and wildflowers with stunning mountain views, and an outdoor amphitheatre for movie nights under the stars, complete with a cosy bonfire. Guests seeking adventure can try archery, visit nearby hill tribes and an elephant sanctuary, or book a private ‘forest and field picnic’ featuring artisanal breads, seasonal salads, gourmet cheeses, and house-made delicacies. Guests are also welcome to play pickleball at Sunflower Farm’s two covered and lighted courts.

Families will appreciate a variety of creative activities, from pottery and glass painting to ‘Tung’ making – the creation of colourful banners once used by Lanna villagers to bless homes, temples, and festivals. Participants can learn the spiritual meanings behind each design, symbolising values such as good fortune, protection, and prosperity.

To mark the start of Dusit’s management, Tantawan Tented Camp is offering a special ‘Stay 3, Pay 2’ package starting at THB 9,450 net per room per night (approx. USD 290*), inclusive of breakfast for two. The offer is available for booking now through 15 October 2025, for stays through 30 November 2025, exclusively via tantawantentedcamp.com.

In addition, Dusit is offering an exclusive two-night half-board voucher package at THB 23,900 net (approx. USD 734*), valid for stays from 21 August 2025 to 31 March 2026. The vouchers can be purchased directly at the 2025 Thai Tiew Thai travel fair in Bangkok (21–24 August) or online at dusitshop.com (21–31 August).

Tantawan Tented Camp joins a growing portfolio of distinctive independent properties managed by Dusit in Thailand, including Seapine Beach Golf and Resort, Hua Hin; Green Lake Resort, Chiang Mai; and Chainarai Riverside, Chiang Rai – each benefiting from Dusit’s service standards and operational expertise while retaining their own unique identity.

For more information about Tantawan Tented Camp, please visit tantawantentedcamp.com.

*USD prices are approximate and based on exchange rates at the time of writing.