$!Dusit Thani Bangkok partners with Porsche Thailand to offer ‘one-of-a-kind’ luxury limousine service for guests

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 September 2024 - Dusit Thani Bangkok, the highly-anticipated reimagined flagship hotel of Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies, is partnering with Porsche Thailand to deliver a bespoke luxury limousine service for guests.

With a shared vision to ‘redefine the art of the journey,‘ this collaboration marks the first time in Thailand that Porsche sports cars will be used as part of a hotel’s limousine service, offering an unparalleled experience for discerning travellers.

Dusit Thani Bangkok’s luxury fleet includes five Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Executive models. Carefully chosen to meet the exacting standards of Dusit Thani Bangkok’s discerning guests, this top-tier executive sedan delivers an unmatched blend of comfort, style, technology, and sophistication, all while combining power with whisper-quiet efficiency.

The long wheelbase Panamera Executive features a spacious, luxurious interior, with premium leather seats designed to embrace the body, providing satisfying support and comfort for even the longest trips within Bangkok or to picturesque destinations beyond.

State-of-the-art entertainment systems and complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi are just some of the thoughtful amenities that ensure each journey is as productive or relaxing as guests desire, whether for transfers, bespoke excursions, or tailored travel routes.

“Our partnership with Porsche Thailand is a testament to our dedication to providing extraordinary experiences that exceed our guests’ expectations,“ said Ms Suphajee Suthumpun, Group CEO, Dusit International. “The Porsche Panamera limousine service is more than just transportation; it embodies the luxury and innovation that define the reimagined Dusit Thani Bangkok. We believe this exclusive offering will not only elevate our guests’ journeys but also redefine the standard for luxury limousine travel in Bangkok.”

In addition to experiencing unparalleled comfort, guests can take confidence in knowing that each chauffeur managing Dusit’s fleet has received rigorous training from Porsche Thailand, where safety and precision are the highest priorities. These elite drivers further distinguish themselves by wearing bespoke uniforms, crafted to reflect the elegance and sophistication of both Dusit Thani Bangkok and the Porsche brand.

Mr Peter Rohwer, Managing Director of Porsche Thailand by AAS Group, said, “We are delighted to partner with Dusit Thani Bangkok as part of its transformative journey to set a new benchmark for luxury accommodation in Bangkok. Dusit’s exceptional reputation for blending tradition with innovation aligns perfectly with Porsche’s pursuit of excellence. Together, we share a commitment to creating experiences that are as refined as they are unforgettable, and we look forward to contributing to this iconic hotel’s legacy by redefining the art of the journey and offering guests the unrivalled luxury and performance of Porsche.”

The reimagined Dusit Thani Bangkok will open its doors on 27 September 2024, following a stunning transformation as part of the Dusit Central Park project, located opposite Lumpini Park.

For a memorable arrival, guests booking Club Rooms or Suites directly through the hotel or dusit.com will enjoy a complimentary airport transfer in a sleek Porsche Panamera Executive limousine – an exclusive privilege reserved for direct bookings only. This special service is also available as part of the ‘An Iconic Stay: Opening Offer,‘ which includes additional exclusive benefits reserved for guests booking directly via dusit.com.

