HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 January 2025 - As technology rapidly evolves, the number and complexity of cyberattacks have increased significantly. To enhance the response capabilities of its cybersecurity team in addressing various threats, DYXnet, a leading enterprise network service provider in Greater China, organized the “DYXnet Cyber Defense Exercise Competition 2025” yesterday (January 14), marking the company’s first cross-regional simulated attack and defense exercise. This event brought together cybersecurity elites from offices in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, forming multiple “blue teams” tasked with defending against attacks from a “red team” led by DYXnet Hong Kong’s cybersecurity experts. The exercise provided DYXnet’s security team with invaluable experience, strengthening the overall incident response capabilities of its Security Operations Center (SOC) and enhancing the protection of clients’ networks and digital assets.

Training Cybersecurity Talent with Simulated Real-World Cyber Attacks

The simulated attack and defense exercise, also known as the purple team exercise, was organized by cybersecurity experts from DYXnet’s product and pre-sales departments. They created a simulated enterprise network within One Cloud Director’s controlled environment, acted as the red team attackers, and exploited the latest vulnerabilities and weaknesses. Meanwhile, eight defending blue teams, consisting of members from DYXnet’s SOC, Network Operations Center (NOC), and Quality and Service Management (QSM) departments, participated online. These teams developed defense strategies and employed techniques to detect incidents and respond promptly.

The simulated attacks included data breaches, suspicious internal communications, OWASP, enterprise application vulnerabilities, DDoS, and phishing emails. These scenarios tested the teams’ abilities in alert investigation, incident assessment, and response. The blue teams raced against time to solve the attack scenarios, requiring professional knowledge and familiarity with defensive measures, tools, and configurations to adapt to dynamic attack patterns. After three hours of intense competition, the team that responded most accurately and quickly was awarded the championship.

Joe Sze, the Director of Product and Services Management at DYXnet, stated, “Due to the increasing severity of cybersecurity threats, Hong Kong is considering new legislation for the ‘Protection of Critical Infrastructures (Computer Systems) Bill.’ This law will require critical infrastructure operators to implement measures safeguarding their computer information systems and enhancing overall security in Hong Kong. As a key player in the industry and a provider of cybersecurity services, DYXnet is dedicated to maintaining exceptional defense capabilities. We prioritize the training of cybersecurity professionals and consider purple team exercises essential training practices. These exercises allow our teams to engage in real-world scenarios, understand the latest attack trends and advanced persistent threats, and improve their response capabilities and teamwork. Ultimately, this enhances our overall cybersecurity posture.”