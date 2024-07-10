Easier for Asia Pacific SMEs to go global with DHL Express digital tools

SINGAPORE - 10 July 2024 - DHL Express is empowering small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with a suite of digital tools to expand their footprint, and increase international trade and shipping activities. These digital tools enable resource-constrained SMEs to better manage cross-border shipping logistics as they import and export goods and products from multiple sources and locations.

Evidence from the DHL Global Connectedness Report shows companies continue to have an appetite for international expansion. Globalization reached a record high in 2022, and most international flows are taking place over stable or longer distances. In ASEAN and Greater China, four in five businesses want to expand overseas, according to a study by UOB Group.

However, SMEs often face significant challenges in traversing the complexities of international trade. For instance, intricate customs processes, insufficient knowledge about exporting and international trade regulations, as well as a lack of internal staffing and financial resources significantly hinder their ability to enter global markets.

“We pride ourselves on being the provider of choice for all, including SMEs which form the backbone of many economies,“ said Yung C. Ooi, Senior Vice President for Commercial – Asia Pacific, DHL Express. “In Asia Pacific, SMEs make up over 97% of all businesses, and we have heard from many of our customers that they face various challenges when selling globally. By providing SMEs with the tools and resources they need to easily trade and ship internationally, we can help them boost their presence in a dynamic global marketplace. Our international footprint and committed team of logistics experts can help SMEs reach their full potential.”

Recognizing these hurdles, DHL Express has developed a comprehensive suite of digital solutions to help SMEs and startups quickly sign up for an account anytime, anywhere and start selling globally. From planning to aftersales, the tools help SMEs streamline cross-border trade processes, reduce costs, and enhance operational efficiency, ultimately driving growth and competitiveness on a global scale.

--> My Global Trade Services (myGTS) is useful to sellers when they are still strategizing on where to do business. It is a free, online self-serve pre-shipment planner that companies can use to find the correct Harmonized System (HS) codes to classify products for shipping. Users can also obtain initial information on existing free trade agreements between the origin and destination country. This gives sellers a clear picture of the costs involved and enables them to price their products effectively.

--> Once the business is ready, they can open a DHL account anytime, anywhere. Start-ups and individual shippers that do not have a credit history can also set up a DHL account.

--> DHL Express Commerce integrates DHL Express shipping services with many e-commerce platforms to help businesses automate shipment creation and manage the fulfillment process. This is useful for sellers to ship multiple orders efficiently.

--> As companies start shipping, having visibility of the shipment’s journey becomes useful as a preventive measure to minimize delays. The Track & Trace allows the shipper to track all shipments accurately across the DHL Express network. Moreover, On Demand Delivery empowers both the shipper and the recipient to customize their delivery preferences. This reduces the probability of undelivered shipments and improves customer experience.

--> With DHL Pass, customers can use DHL online platforms with one login. Multi-factor authentication also provides customers with a seamless and secure digital experience. This is gradually being rolled out worldwide.

Other than digital tools, DHL Express is also focused on supporting small businesses to trade their goods internationally through the GoTrade program. By working with public sector partners to break down barriers and reduce red tape, DHL helps SMEs tap into the global marketplace. Moreover, DHL also organizes webinars and workshops to guide entrepreneurs on building an online business and understand the complexities of international shipping, such as customs processes. Across Asia Pacific, DHL Express has also formed alliances with several organizations, such as the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation, Asia Foundation, and Bayan Innovation Group, and organized workshops and webinars to help them become acquainted with trade regulations and reduce barriers to international trade.