East China’s trade hub Yuyao taps Central and Eastern European market with passion, innovation

YUYAO, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 May 2025 - From May 22 to 25, the fourth China-Central and Eastern European Countries Expo & International Consumer Goods Fair will be held in Ningbo, a port city in Zhejiang Province, eastern China, according to the event’s executive committee. The event showcases a series of collaborative projects between China and CEEC, highlighting the achievements in various sectors.

A VR entertainment initiative co-developed by China and Hungary under the China-Central and Eastern European cooperation framework is featured at the expo, offering visitors an immersive experience in a magical forest while wearing VR goggles, allowing them to soar to colorful romantic islands on the back of a fairy’s magic carpet.

Zhang Mingming, general manager of the Ningbo Central and Eastern European Innovation Base, noted the all-encompassing support from the Central and Eastern European International Industrial Cooperation Park and the Yuyao Investment Promotion Center during the project’s development.

“With their assistance, we connected with Ningbo Fantawild, established the project’s operational base, and quickly completed business registration, site decoration, and contract negotiations, which earned us praise from the Hungarian side,“ he said.

As a major manufacturing hub and export-driven economy, Yuyao has long been a key player in Ningbo and Zhejiang’s opening up to international markets.

The city is home to the province’s first Sino-Japanese joint venture and the China-Italy (Ningbo) Ecological Park, among other landmark projects. In 2020, the China-Central and Eastern European International Industrial Cooperation Park was officially established, becoming a crucial platform for enhancing economic cooperation with Central and Eastern Europe.

In addition to the industrial cooperation park, numerous private enterprises in Yuyao are actively expanding their operations in Central and Eastern Europe. Several Yuyao-made products have already become part of consumers’ lives in the region.

For example, products developed by Zhejiang Biyi Electric Appliance Co., Ltd., including coffee machines and air fryers, have entered the markets of eight Central and Eastern European countries, with exports to the region up by nearly 90% in 2024. From January to April this year, the company’s exports to the region increased by over 50% year on year.

Similarly, Ningbo Fuda Intelligent Technology, has seen significant success in the Central and Eastern European market since entering Poland five years ago. The company has exported mobile air conditioners and dehumidifiers to five Central and Eastern European countries.

“Thanks to our years of dedicated development in the Central and Eastern European market, we have seen a surge in shipments since 2025, with sales increasing nearly 180% from January to April 2025,“ said Fang Zhihao, deputy general manager of Fuda, emphasizing the market’s vast potential.

In late March, Ningbo organized a delegation of over 40 companies, including Biyi Electric Appliance and a local hot spring resort, to explore opportunities in Central and Eastern Europe. They attended the China-Hungary trade and investment matchmaking conference and visited various enterprises and institutions in Central and Eastern Europe to generate interest for the upcoming expo, according to the information office of Yuyao.

Statistics from Yuyao customs showed that from January to April this year, the total value of imports and exports by private enterprises in Yuyao reached 30.27 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 18.3%, accounting for 80.3% of the city’s foreign trade. More than 900 Yuyao businesses export to Central and Eastern Europe, with an export value of 1.88 billion yuan, up 24.1% from last year.

The continued expansion of Yuyao enterprises in the Central and Eastern European markets is supported by a series of facilitative government measures.

To assist local businesses in accelerating exports to Central and Eastern European countries, Yuyao customs has promoted self-printed certificates of origin, ensuring quick access for businesses. From January to April this year, Yuyao customs issued 539 certificates of origin for exported goods to Central and Eastern Europe, valued at 143 million yuan, representing year-on-year increases of 10% and 35.92%, respectively.

Recognizing the region’s abundance of specialized, innovative small- and medium-sized enterprises, Yuyao customs has leveraged its customs credit accreditation policies to establish a target list of 46 specialized “little giant” enterprises, providing advanced certification policy guidance to five firms, successfully nurturing Fengmao Technology into a customs AEO (Authorized Economic Operator) certified enterprise.

In March this year, Yuyao announced plans for 2025 to implement initiatives to nurture industrial leaders, facilitate industry upgrading, promote enterprise going-global and encourage private firms to lead overseas venture along Belt and Road countries, among others.