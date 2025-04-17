HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 April 2025 - EFT Solutions Holdings Limited (”EFT Solutions,“ together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”; stock code: 8062.HK), a leading electronic fund transfer point-of-sales (”EFT-POS”) solutions provider, is pleased to announce that EFT Solutions Limited (Taiwan) (the “Company”), an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of the Group, entered into a memorandum of understanding (the “MOU”) with Mr. Hsu Ching-chung, Chairman of Airlink Technology Co., Ltd. (”Airlink Technology”), a payment terminal solutions provider in Taiwan. The Group intends to acquire certain share capital of Airlink Technology, in order to strategically position itself for the comprehensive development of its business in the Taiwan market.

Mr. Andrew Lo Chun-kit, Chairman and CEO of EFT Solutions (Left), and Mr. Hsu Ching-chung, Chairman of Airlink Technology, attended the signing ceremony of the MOU.

Airlink Technology is a payment terminal solutions provider in Taiwan. It principally engaged in distributing EFT-POS terminal and peripheral device business serving as one of authorized distributors for major global brands of EFT-POS terminal in Taiwan. Its core business focuses on providing end-to-end payment solutions including EFT-POS terminal sales, system integration, technical support and maintenance services to the financial sector, with client base including the local major credit card acquirers and banks.

Mr. Andrew Lo Chun-kit, Chairman and CEO of EFT Solutions said, “The potential acquisition marks a significant milestone for the Group in its expansion into the Taiwanese market. Leveraging Airlink Technology’s solid market knowledge and strong customer base in the local payment terminal solution sector, we believe that this will accelerate the business development of the Group in the region and further strengthen our leading position in the market. This strategic initiative will enable us to provide innovative and secure e-payment solutions to a broader customer base, effectively addressing the ever-changing market challenges.”

EFT Solutions is dedicated to expanding its overseas business footprint, which includes the completion of a partial acquisition of a payment service provider in Mongolia and establishment of a MOU with a digital bank in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last year, aimed at seizing global market opportunities, particularly in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. In addition, the Group has facilitated the expansion of a Mongolian payment card into Hong Kong market with the support of a third-party acquiring service provider last month.

Hashtag: #EFTSolutions #俊盟國際 #MOU #Acquisition #收購