$!EFT Solutions Showcases Signature Project in eCommerce Expo Asia ‧ Singapore

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 October 2024 - EFT Solutions Limited (”EFT Solutions”; stock code: 8062.HK), a leading electronic fund transfer point-of-sales (”EFT-POS”) solutions provider, is pleased to announce that it is joining an array of Asia’s leading technology providers and innovators at eCommerce Expo Asia from 9th to 10th October 2024. Taking stage in Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore, the Expo provides a platform for businesses to discover emerging technologies and trends in the ever-evolving ecommerce world. EFT Solutions is flaunting its latest project “Hub+,“ a cutting-edge gateway project that provides seamless payment integration services.

As the retail world and shopping trends evolve, online shopping and electronic wallets have seen a strong demand. Hub+ offers an “Application Programming Interface (API)” that enables the integration of various payment services and platforms, to bring reliability and stable operations. With the support of Hub+, clients can seamlessly connect to a wide range of EFT-POS terminals across different brands, and consolidate accounts in one single motion. Comparing to similar technology in the market that allows connection of limited terminals, Hub+ offers compatibility of a much wider range of terminal brands and models.

As a leading provider of electronic payment terminal solutions, EFT Solutions is dedicated to delivering unique solutions that resolve clients’ specific pain points. The Company is committed to advancing the evolution of payment systems by offering innovative solutions to businesses and consumers that prioritize flexibility and reliability.

Click here for HD photo.

