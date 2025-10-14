Tabung Kasih@HAWANA aids media practitioners ahead of Deepavali

KUALA LUMPUR: The Tabung Kasih@HAWANA contribution distributed today brought renewed hope to 16 media practitioners facing personal hardship and health challenges, especially for those celebrating Deepavali.

Former Malaysia Gazette senior journalist S. Kumara, aged 46, described the contribution as a much-needed relief after nearly nine months without a permanent job.

He expressed deep gratitude to Tabung Kasih@HAWANA for extending help to journalists and former journalists facing financial challenges.

Kumara was among the 16 recipients of Tabung Kasih@HAWANA aid presented by Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching in a ceremony held at Wisma Bernama today.

The event, held in conjunction with Deepavali, was also attended by Communications Ministry deputy secretary-general (Telecommunications Infrastructure) Mano Verabathran.

Also present were Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai and Bernama chief executive officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin.

Bernama editor-in-chief and HAWANA 2025 Project director Arul Rajoo Durar Raj also attended the ceremony.

Kumara stated that the event was also a testament that the welfare of journalists continues to be safeguarded even after they have left the media industry.

He noted that the event not only provides financial aid but also conveys a message that the journalists’ welfare is still being cared for.

Kumara added that many former journalists are unaware of this fund’s existence and hoped it would be continued and expanded.

He confirmed that the contribution would help recipients prepare for the upcoming Deepavali celebration.

Media Prima Mandarin News Desk producer Wong Zhi Zhen, aged 33, also expressed his gratitude for the concern shown through the initiative.

Wong revealed that in May, he was diagnosed with intestinal inflammation and had to undergo major surgery, with treatment costs reaching about 100,000 Malaysian ringgit.

He expressed true gratitude that the Tabung Kasih@HAWANA helped cover part of the treatment expenses, easing the financial pressure he is facing.

Wong also hoped that the programme would continue and be expanded in the future to support more media colleagues in need.

In addition to cash contributions, recipients also received hampers and essential goods as a token of appreciation for their dedication and contributions to journalism.

Launched in April 2023, the Tabung Kasih@HAWANA initiative is implemented by the Communications Ministry through the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama).

The initiative has to date benefited 532 media personnel nationwide. – Bernama