Adopted infant thriving with family after 16 years

PETALING JAYA: The first child saved through OrphanCare Malaysia’s baby hatch initiative in Petaling Jaya is now 16 years old and living with her adoptive family on the west coast.

OrphanCare trustee Nor Aishah Osman said she is deeply grateful that the foundation chose what she described as the perfect family for the rescued child.

“She is in secondary school now. We chose the right parents for her. They are not extremely wealthy, but she is showered with love.

“I once asked her parents if their daughter ever questioned where she came from. They said she did, but she accepted it, perhaps because she is so loved by both adoptive parents,” Nor Aishah said, holding back tears as she recalled the moment.

She spoke to theSun in an interview marking the 16th anniversary of the initiative.

Apart from serving as an OrphanCare trustee, she also heads the baby committee, ensuring every child’s best interests are protected throughout the adoption process.

She said adopting a child is often challenging, especially when the baby lacks a birth certificate, a common issue for those placed in baby hatches.

“Her parents had to go back and forth to the registration office from the start to sort out her citizenship.

“I really admire her mother. She was determined to make sure her daughter’s file stayed on the officers’ radar despite staff rotations.”

Nor Aishah said she was even more grateful for the family’s unwavering commitment.

“Alhamdulillah, she’s growing up like any other teenager. She has dreams, just like anyone else.”

Since 2009, more than 700 babies have been saved through the initiative.

During theSun’s visit to OrphanCare Malaysia’s office recently, a baby boy had just been rescued through the hatch.

“Left together with the baby was a note in which his mother named him Ian Yusof,” Nor Aishah said.

The baby, estimated to be about a week old, was sleeping peacefully in a special room with a caregiver watching over him.

“God willing, he will be loved like all the other children we have saved.”