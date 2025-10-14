Madagascar president flees country after Gen Z protests, officials confirm

ANTANANARIVO: Madagascar’s President Andry Rajoelina has fled the African nation according to opposition leaders, military sources and foreign diplomats.

Opposition parliament leader Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko confirmed that Rajoelina left Madagascar on Sunday after army units defected to join protesters.

Presidential staff verified Rajoelina’s departure though his current whereabouts remain unknown according to the opposition leader.

The president’s office did not respond to multiple requests for comment about the situation.

Rajoelina addressed the nation via Facebook on Monday evening stating he moved to a safe location for personal protection.

He appeared defiant during the broadcast while refusing to disclose his location but vowed not to let Madagascar be destroyed.

A diplomatic source indicated after the speech that Rajoelina was refusing to step down from power.

A military source revealed Rajoelina flew out of Madagascar aboard a French military aircraft on Sunday.

French radio RFI reported the president had reached an agreement with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron speaking in Egypt after a Gaza summit could not immediately confirm French assistance in Rajoelina’s departure.

The French president emphasized constitutional order must be preserved in Madagascar despite understanding youth grievances.

The military source detailed a French Army Casa aircraft landing at Sainte Marie airport on Sunday.

A helicopter transferred its passenger to the Casa aircraft five minutes after landing according to the source.

The military source identified the passenger as President Rajoelina himself.

Protests initially erupted on September 25 over water and power shortages across Madagascar.

Demonstrations quickly escalated into broader grievances about corruption and poor governance.

The anger mirrored recent anti-government protests in Nepal and Morocco against ruling elites.

Rajoelina appeared increasingly isolated after losing support from the elite CAPSAT unit.

CAPSAT had previously helped Rajoelina seize power during a 2009 coup in Madagascar.

The elite unit joined protesters over the weekend while refusing to fire on demonstrators.

CAPSAT escorted thousands of protesters in Antananarivo’s main square while supporting their cause.

The unit later declared it was taking military charge and appointed a new army chief.

Rajoelina responded by warning about an attempted power seizure on Sunday.

A paramilitary gendarmerie faction supporting protests took control of their force on Monday.

The gendarmerie appointed a new chief during a formal ceremony with government officials present.

Senate president Jean André Ndremanjary was relieved of his functions amid public anger.

The Senate appointed a temporary replacement while issuing a statement about the change.

Senate leadership would assume presidential duties if the office becomes vacant until elections.

Thousands gathered in the capital square on Monday demanding the president’s immediate resignation.

Hotel worker Adrianarivony Fanomegantsoa joined protests over his 300,000-ariary monthly salary.

The 22-year-old said his earnings barely covered food costs despite working full-time.

He accused the government of enriching themselves during 16 years while people remained poor.

Fanomegantsoa stated that Madagascar’s youth suffered the most from government failures.

United Nations reports confirm at least 22 deaths since protests began on September 25.

Clashes between security forces and demonstrators have caused the casualties.

Madagascar’s population of 30 million has a median age below 20 years old.

Three-quarters of Malagasies live in poverty according to recent statistics.

World Bank data shows GDP per capita dropped 45% from independence in 1960 to 2020.

Rajoelina issued several pardons on Sunday before apparently leaving the country.

The pardons included two French nationals convicted of undermining state security.

Paul Maillot Rafanoharana and Francois Marc Philippe were involved in a 2021 coup attempt.

A presidency source verified the internal document containing pardon information. – Reuters