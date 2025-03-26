$!ESG Achievement Awards 2024/2025 is Open for Applications, Honouring Technology-Driven Sustainability and Innovation

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 March 2025 - The Institute of ESG & Benchmark (IESGB) is proud to announce the launch of the fifth edition of the ESG Achievement Awards 2024/2025, a prestigious platform dedicated to recognising and celebrating excellence in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices. Building on its legacy of honouring trailblazers in sustainability, this year’s awards will shine a spotlight on organisations and individuals who are driving transformative change through innovative solutions, responsible leadership, and a steadfast commitment to creating a more sustainable future. The Early Bird application period is open until 7 May 2025.

This year’s ESG Achievement Awards are centred around the theme “Future-Forward Visionaries: Technology Driving Sustainable Transformation,“ highlighting the crucial role of innovation and digital advancements in shaping the future of ESG. In light of recent significant investments in artificial intelligence, including a notable HK$200 million donation to the Hong Kong Generative AI Research and Development Centre (HKGAI), there is a clear trend of increasing financial commitment towards technology and AI initiatives. As businesses in Hong Kong and beyond face challenges like climate change, social inequality, and corporate governance, technology is emerging as a key driver of sustainable growth. Leaders are leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital solutions to enhance ESG reporting, optimise resource efficiency, and promote responsible business practices. The Awards will serve as a platform for industry experts to discuss the transformative potential of technology in driving sustainable practices while also examining the ethical implications of AI.

Mr Paul Pong, Co-Founder of IESGB, underscored the significance of the awards, stating, “Technology is not just a tool; it is a catalyst for change. The theme this year aims to highlight how innovative solutions can address pressing environmental and social challenges. IESGB is ready to celebrate those who are harnessing technology to pave the way for a sustainable future, proving that responsible leadership and innovation can go hand in hand.”

The awards will celebrate outstanding achievements in distinct categories that exemplify the multifaceted nature of ESG leadership. From environmental stewardship and social responsibility to corporate governance and innovative projects, the categories highlight the comprehensive efforts driving sustainability forward. Additionally, we are excited to announce an expanded panel of jurors, featuring experts from various specialties, including academia, corporate governance, environmental strategy, and sustainability consulting. This diverse group will evaluate submissions based on impact, innovation, and adherence to ESG principles. Winners will be celebrated at the prestigious Awards Ceremony Luncheon, tentatively scheduled for September 2025.

Mr Vincent Pang, Chairman of the Jury Panel, expressed his enthusiasm for this year’s awards, saying, “Last year, we witnessed an incredible array of applicants who showcased their commitment to ESG principles and innovative practices. As we enter this year’s awards, we anticipate even more inspiring submissions. We are eager to learn how various companies and NGOs are leveraging technology to enhance their ESG efforts, and we look forward to celebrating the visionaries who are leading the charge toward a more sustainable and equitable future.”

Award Categories